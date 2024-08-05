Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at age 55





LONDON (AP) Former England Test batsman Graham Thorpe has died, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Monday. He was 55. Thorpe is a stylish and fluent top-order batsman who played 100 Tests for England from 1993 to 2005. He scored 16 goals, including on his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge. His 6,744 runs came at an excellent average of 44.66 at a time when England were struggling. But the courageous left-handed Thorpe was the key to England's gradual improvement. He was also capped 82 times in one-day internationals for 2,380 runs. Thorpe was considered to be at his peak during the winter of 2000–01, during tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. His 118 with two boundaries in the first Test at Lahore set up a series-deciding run in Karachi, which he secured in the dark with an unbeaten 64. It was England's first Test series win against Pakistan in Pakistan since 1961. Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis, who played in that Karachi Test, wrote on X, I lost my younger brother and a dear friend Graham Thorpe (Chorky) today. A very sad day in my life. You will be missed very much brother. Condolences to the family and friends. Wasim Akram, Pakistan's leading wicket-taker, also wrote on X: Deeply saddened by the shocking news of the passing away of our dear friend Graham Thorpe… He was a true gentleman, a genuinely honest, passionate man and the finest left-handed batsman I have ever bowled to. Three months later in Colombo, Thorpe's 113 not out, 32 not out led England to a comeback series victory over Sri Lanka. It was the first time England had come back to win a three-Test series after losing their first match since 1888. There seem to be no words to describe the profound shock we feel at Graham's death, the ECB said in a statement. His skills were unquestionable, and his abilities and achievements in an international career spanning 13 years brought so much happiness to his team-mates and the supporters of England and Surrey. Later, as a coach, he led England's top men to some incredible victories in all formats of the game. Thorpe began coaching in New South Wales, Australia. He later became a batting coach and assistant coach of the England men's team for a decade. In 2022 he fell seriously ill, without further details, shortly after being appointed Afghanistan coach. Former spinner Shaun Udal played with and against Thorpe from the age of ten until he was in the England team. He was such a tough, talented and determined cricketer. Even when he was coming through the age groups at 10 or 11, he was always the star player, Udal told Sky Sports. He is one of the best we have ever produced and his stats are up there with the best. If you were in a crunch, he was the man you wanted to bat at four or five. Whether it was on a spinning pitch in Sri Lanka or a fast, bouncing pitch in Australia, he was your man. He was so determined to do the right thing for his country and was a lovely man, very kind and generous with his time. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/obit-graham-thorpe-dbca6bae1dbcae7d11c8707c97803520 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos