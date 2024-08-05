Golf and tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics exemplify the thrill of victory and the pain of defeat when you play for your country

When Spaniard Jon Rahm birdied the 10th hole on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, I looked at my 10-year-old son and said, “Man, this tournament is over.” He had to laugh, because he was cheering on American Scottie Scheffler and Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood and hoping Ireland’s Rory McIlroy would shoot a 27 on the back nine.

But he looked at me with a look that said he knew I was right.

Two hours later we both realized that wasn't the case.

Rahm played the next eight holes in five overs and kicked away not only the gold medal, but also the silver and bronze. His post-round remarks resonated despite the failure he had experienced in those last few hours. In a way, they legitimized golf at the Olympics in a way he could not have said after a victory.

“I can't remember the last time I played a tournament and I felt… I don't know what the word is, because you know, I feel like not only did I let myself down, but I just didn't do it for all of Spain,” Rahm said. “It's a lot more painful than I would like.

“I was asked the question [of] “I think that's where I think this tournament would be or what I think it would feel like to win, and I think losing today gives me a much deeper appreciation of what this tournament means to me than if I had won a medal. I get a taste of how important it really was. I've felt honored to represent Spain in many, many different events, and not finishing this one hurts quite a bit.”

Around the same time, just over 16 miles from where Rahm tasted the bitterness of a back-nine 39, fellow American Carlos Alcaraz was experiencing a similar feeling. Alcaraz, who had won the French Open and Wimbledon — tennis’s most recent two Grand Slams — was defeated by Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the gold medal match at Roland Garros.

He didn't win a single set.

Alcaraz's words sounded similar to Rahm's.

“I think I put more pressure on myself because I was playing for Spain, for the Spanish,” he said. “I felt like I was letting the Spanish down by not winning gold.”

Alcaraz added: “It was a different kind of pressure. Everyone in Spain wanted me to win the gold, and I wanted to win the gold too.”

As for Rahm and Alcaraz and Scheffler and Djokovic, the latter two took gold, Djokovic bursts with emotion after the last point — what is understood about their respective Olympic missions is that there is a huge difference in playing in return for an opponent or for your country.

The Olympics are just different, and different is good. The events at the Summer Games don’t have to compete with major championships in golf or grand slams in tennis. The way they contextualize these sports — which we often see only through a singular prism — makes for extremely compelling competition.

Neither Rahm nor Scheffler are used to representing their countries on national teams; they have both played in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups. However, in those events, they play in return forenemy countries that try to defeat them directly.

There is a sense of play at the Olympic Games for something. This is not to undermine the galvanization experienced in team golf events, but to make clear that the context in Paris is very different. With more than 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries converging in one metropolitan area, the sense of representation — ofbysomewhere — playing out on a global stage unlike any other sporting event in the world.

“I'm proud of the country I'm from,” Scheffler explained after he burst into tears upon hearing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the Olympic podium. “I'm proud to be an American. I got emotional the other night watching the women's gymnastics gold medal ceremony. I'm so proud to come here and represent my country.

“And yeah, the same thing, just like when you go to a sporting event, you hear everyone in the stands singing the national anthem, it's a very special thing to be a part of. And I think that's something we're extremely proud of. It was just very emotional to be up there on the podium as the flag was raised and to sit there and sing the national anthem.

“Yes, that is definitely one I will remember for a long time.”

Why do the Olympics evoke these feelings in us — even in individualistic sports like tennis and golf? Tears and snot and men and women worth millions of dollars burying their faces in the crook of their elbows because they know a billion people are going to see what happens next?

“These were my first Games where it felt like an Olympics,” McIlroy said. “We couldn’t mix with other athletes in Tokyo because of COVID[-19]. To be able to go to some of the other events and feel the spirit of the Olympics and what it's all about and have dozens and dozens of athletes from all over the world competing in their individual sports and being a part of that, that felt really cool.”

It’s easy to downplay the significance of seeing thousands of the world’s most skilled people congregate in one place for a single purpose. Most golfers, including McIlroy, did just that when golf was reintroduced to the Olympics in 2016. And while Sunday was on paper the conclusion of just another 72-hole golf tournament with a winner and two runners-up and various other spots on the scoreboard, Paris revealed it to be much more than that.

Going to world-class tournaments and competing to win them is the biggest challenge you can give yourself. But at the end of the week, even if you win, the circle of people who share in your triumph is quite small.

At the Olympic Games, even though the location and field of competitors may not be as fantastic as the big events, there is one key ingredient that no other event can harness: your performance matters to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people.

Golf has never been able to achieve this on its own, and before 2016, the sport and its players never saw it coming.