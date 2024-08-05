Miami Hockey Announces 2024-25 Roster





Head Coach of Miami Hockey Anthony Noreen announced today the program’s roster for 2024-25. The 30 student-athletes on the roster for the upcoming season include 17 RedHawks from the 2023-24 campaign. Noreen's program has added 11 new players, including Colby Ambrosio , Mat Choupani , Ethan Dahlmeier , Christophe Fillion , by David Gros , Conner Hutchison , Brett Miller And Michael Quinn join previously announced signatories John Emmons , Teodor Forssander And Casper Nassen . Former RedHawks Nick Donato And Brian Silver who played for Miami in the 2022-23 season, are also back with the squad. “We are excited about the incoming group we have put together,” said Noreen. “There is a good mix of experience and youth, but more importantly, character, competition and skill that can push the returning group every day. “We look forward to working with the entire group next month and building a culture together.” Miami opens the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 5 at Ferris State. Colby Ambrosio Gr., 5-9, 182, Forward, Welland, Ontario/Boston College (Tri-City/USHL) Played 138 games for Boston College in the previous four seasons, recording 66 total points (28-38-66)

Produced a career-high 22 points in the 2021-22 campaign

Scored a career high of 10 goals in the 2022-23 season

Drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft Mat Choupani Sr., 5-10, 189, Forward, Montreal, Quebec/Northeast (Des Moines/USHL) Played in 102 games for Northeastern over the past three years, producing 41 points (19-22-41)

Collected a career high of 10 goals and nine assists in the 2022-23 season

Get three points in the victory over RPI on November 26, 2023

Earned the Huskies Team Award for Most Improved Player in 2023

Scored 74 points (including 37 goals) in two seasons with USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers (2019-21)

Named to the USHL Second Rookie All-Star Team Ethan Dahlmeier Fr., 6-4, 215, Goalkeeper, Lakeville, Minn. (Des Moines/USHL) Played 48 games for Des Moines last year with a 2.96 GAA and .900 save percentage

Recorded a .916 save percentage in net (2.35 GAA) for NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen in 2022-23

Went 10-5-2 between the posts for Norsemen in 2021-22 with a 2.56 GAA and .896 save percentage) Nick Donato Sr., 6-0, 190, defenseman, Lake Forest, Ill. (Tri-City/USHL) Played a total of 36 games for Miami between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons

Produced five points in that span, including a two-assist game at Minnesota Duluth on January 15, 2022

In total, the Red and White team blocked 19 shots

Two-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and NCHC Academic All-Conference Honoree John Emmons , Fr., 6-0, 175, Forward, Washington, Michigan. (Minot/NAHL) Was assistant captain with NAHL's Minot Minotauros last season, recording 26 points (9-17-26) in 57 regular season appearances

Added two goals and two assists in nine playoff games for Minot in 2023-24

Scored 28 points (7-21-28) in 50 games for Minot in the 2022-23 season and received the Unsung Hero Award from his teammates

Also played in five games for USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2021-22

Was an All-State and Academic All-American lacrosse player in high school

Was part of the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies AAA program and helped the team to the 16u Michigan State title and appearances in the 16u and 18u national tournaments Christophe Fillion Gr., 5-10, 175, Forward, Sherbrooke, Quebec/Quinnipiac (Muskegon/USHL) Total of 54 points (25-29-54) scored in 124 appearances for Quinnipiac over the past four seasons

Scored a personal best 12 goals last season (12-7-19) with Quinnipiac, including three game-winning goals

Light the lamp twice during the 2024 NCAA Tournament and receive Providence Regional All-Tournament Team recognition

Won the national title with Quinnipiac in 2022-23 and had a multi-point game in the Bridgeport Regional final that year

Collected a career-high 20 points (7-13-20) in 2022-23 for Bobcats

Recognized as ECAC All-Academic for the 2022-23 season

Scored 36 points (14-22-36) for USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks in the 2019-20 season Teodor Forssander Fr., 5-8, 154, Forward, Gothenburg, Sweden (Frölunda HC) Scored 41 points (12-29-41) in 43 games for the Frolunda J20 team in 2023-24

Nine points (4-5-9) added in seven playoff games for the 2023-24 Frolunda J20 team

Produced 49 points (19-30-49) for the J20 team in the 2022-23 season

Collected 47 points between J18 Region and J18 National matches in 2021-22

Helps U16 team to regional gold in Division 1

Scored 55 points (29-26-55) in 17 games for Bäcken HC U16 in 2018-19 by David Gross Fr., 6-0, 190, Forward, Long Island City, NY (Maine/NAHL) Played 35 games for NAHL's Maine Nordiques last season with a goal and assist

Played 15 games for Corpus Christi (NAHL) in the 2022-23 season, recording one assist

Played in three games for Aberdeen Wings of NAHL in the 2021-22 season Conner Hutchison Sr., 5-10, 185, defenseman, Hicksville, NY/Vermont/Sacred Heart (Tri-City/USHL) Played the past three seasons at Sacred Heart, playing 73 games and producing 34 points (7-27-34)

Scored a personal best four points (all assists) in the November 2022 win over Mercyhurst

Named to Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team Three Years in a Row

Started the 2020-21 season at Univ. of Vermont (six appearances) before joining Tri-City Storm (14 points in 33 games played with Tri-City)

Played for Penticton (BCHL) in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons (42 points in 2019-20) Brett Miller size, 6-2, 185, goaltender, Northville, Mich./RPI (Austin/NAHL) Total of 13 appearances in net (nine as starter) in the past three seasons for RPI

Posted a 3.84 GAA with an .879 save percentage for the Engineers

Perennial ECAC Hockey All-Academic Honoree

Set a record for most wins in a season for his high school with 20 in 2016-17 Casper Nassen Fr., 6-4, 205, Forward, Norrtalje, Sweden (Frölunda HC) Seventh-round draft pick of NHL's Boston Bruins in 2023 (#214 overall)

Scored 31 points (16-15-31) in 41 games for the Frolunda J20 team in the 2023-24 season, with five points in seven playoff appearances

Made four appearances for the Swedish under-20 national team (scoring three goals) and four for the Swedish under-19 national team in 2022-23 (providing two assists)

Finished the 2022-23 season in the top 10 for goals scored in J20 Nationell, playing as captain in Vasteras IK

Helped his 2022-23 team finish sixth in the playoffs (best in more than a decade) Michael Quinn Fr., 5-11, 180, defenseman, St. Louis, Mo. (Fargo/USHL) Played 62 games for Fargo Force in 2023-24, posting 37 points (6-31-37) in Anderson Cup-winning season

Added eight points (1-7-8) in a dozen playoff appearances to help Force claim 2024 Clark Cup championship

Played in 43 games for NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness in 2022-23, collecting 29 points (8-21-29)

Played 37 games for Madison Capitols (3-9-12) and 20 for Sioux Falls Stampede (1-5-6) during the 2021-22 USHL season Brian Silver Gr., 5-10, 180, Forward, Lake Bluff, Ill./Augustana (Omaha/USHL) Played in 37 games over three seasons for Miami (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23)

Produced three career points (2-1-3) for the RedHawks in that span

Named to NCHC Academic All-Conference team for 2021-22 season

Posted a career-best +3 rating in the win over Niagara on December 30, 2022, which earned him Second Star honors

Played in 16 games for Augustana in 2023-24 and allowed five shots on goal

Recognized to the CCHA All-Academic Team for the 2023-24 season

