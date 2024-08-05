Sports
Pakistan Cricket Board unveils three new domestic cricket competitions
By Mohammed Badaa
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the addition of three innovative competitions to the national cricket schedule for the upcoming season. The season will run from September 2024 to August 2025. These new events are aimed at strengthening the bridge between domestic and international cricket.
As part of this expansion, the Champions tournament will feature five teams – Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Stallions and Wolves – competing across multiple formats. The Champions One-Day Cup will take place from 1 to 29 September, followed by the Champions T20 Cup from 21 December to 2 January and the Champions Pentagular for first-class cricket from 28 May to 5 August. This development is in line with the PCB’s aim to increase the competitive edge of domestic cricket, as highlighted in their recent statement.
With these additions, Pakistan’s domestic circuit will now include three first-class tournaments (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, President’s Trophy and Champions Pentagular), two List A tournaments (President’s Cup and Champions One-Day Cup) and three T20 competitions (National T20 Cup, PSL and Champions T20 Cup). This increase in tournaments will increase the number of senior men’s matches from 203 to 261.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of these changes: “Our current standings of sixth in Tests, fourth in ODIs and seventh in T20Is do not reflect the true potential and legacy of Pakistan cricket. To regain our rightful place at the top of world cricket, we need to innovate and strategically improve, expand and strengthen our domestic structure. The introduction of the three Champions tournaments is a bold step in this direction.”
These tournaments will bring together around 150 of Pakistan’s best players, including centrally contracted athletes, creating a competitive environment similar to international cricket. While details of the selection process have not yet been announced, the initiative has received support from Waqar Younis, the new advisor to the PCB chairman on cricket affairs. Younis will oversee cricket operations within the board, mirroring Rob Key’s role at the ECB.
Each of the five teams will potentially have an owner and a mentor, in addition to the usual coaching staff, including a head coach, an analyst and a media manager. Special high-performance centres will be set up in Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Sialkot.
In addition, the PCB has increased salaries for domestic players, with Category 1 players now earning PKR 550,000, Category 2 PKR 400,000 and Category 3 PKR 250,000. This is a significant increase from the previous contracts, which ranged from PKR 50,000 to PKR 300,000 across six categories.
Match fees have also increased, with payments for domestic matches rising from PKR 40,000 in white-ball formats to PKR 125,000 in 50-over cricket, PKR 100,000 in T20 cricket and from PKR 80,000 to PKR 200,000 in red-ball cricket. These adjustments reflect the PCB’s commitment to improving the value and competitiveness of domestic cricket in Pakistan.
|
