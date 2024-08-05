Preseason College Football Rankings 2024: Top 25 Coaches Poll Released | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Missing the College Football Playoff did little to harm Georgia's standing in the eyes of coaches in the sport. The Bulldogs were the leaders in the Pre-Season Coaches Poll for the 2024 campaign, with 46 first-place votes. Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama rounded out the top five. Georgia State of Ohio Oregon Texas Alabama Be ma'am Our lady Michigan Penn State State of Florida Missouri LSU Utah Clemson Tennessee Oklahoma Kansas State State of Oklahoma Miami Texas A&M Arizona North Carolina State USC Kansas Iowa Georgia returns its leading passer Carson Beck, who threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first year as a starter. Safety Malaki Starks is the anchor of the Bulldogs defense after totaling 52 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups. Still, the battle for the national title this year appears more open than in a long time, even though many of the usual suspects are in and around the top 10. Last year’s championship contenders, Michigan and Washington, both lost head coaches and saw numerous stars move on to the NFL. Florida State, the only other team to finish undefeated in the regular season, had a similar talent exodus. Alabama is entering a new era with legendary head coach Nick Saban gone, leaving Kalen DeBoer with the unenviable task of keeping a program afloat that fans consider every year without a CFP title game a disappointment. The effects of another round of reclassification will also be felt. Texas and Oklahoma now have a tougher path to the SEC Playoff of 12. The additions of Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington bolster the depth of the Big Ten. Even Georgia isn't assured of the final victory, as it plays Clemson in the season opener and has road games against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss on the schedule. There’s no doubt that the new 12-team playoff format will remove some of the usual drama from the regular season. The stakes simply aren’t as high from week to week when a power conference team can afford to suffer a loss or two and remain in national championship contention. Missouri, Penn State and Ole Miss all would have qualified for the CFP with a pair of losses in 2023 based on the final rankings. That said, it will be interesting to see how much the bar for success shifts now that qualifying for the playoffs is no longer a feat in and of itself for traditional blue bloods. Conversely, a top-12 finish is the minimum expectation for schools in the next tier, as the barrier to CFP entry is lower. Ohio State and Ole Miss represent the extremes of the spectrum. As others have argued before, Ryan Day is probably the most embattled coach with a career winning percentage of .875 in college football history. Between hiring Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and signing safety Caleb Downs, running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Will Howard out of the ESRB, everything without reaching a semi-final might be enough to push him out the door. The Rebels have also been loaded through the portal and are now ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports rankings. team rankingsThe pain of losing Judkins was offset by the addition of defensive lineman Walter Nolen, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., among others. While head coach Lane Kiffin isn't facing a make-or-break year in terms of job security, Ole Miss' failure to make the playoffs will have some wondering if he ever can. The new season begins with week 0 on August 24th, with the first full week of action starting on August 29th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10130771-preseason-college-football-rankings-2024-top-25-coaches-poll-released The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos