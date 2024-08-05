Sports
Jeff Splinter announced as head coach of men's and women's tennis
WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut –On Monday, Athletic Director Alicia Queally announced that Jeff Splinter will become head coach of the University of Hartford men's and women's tennis teams.
“We are excited to welcome Jeff Splinter to the University of Hartford as we bring men's and women's tennis back to campus,” said Director of Athletics Alicia Queally. “During the interview process, it was clear that his ability to recruit talent, implement a strong team culture, and also connect with his former student-athletes was paramount. Jeff has experience coaching both men's and women's tennis programs at all levels of higher education, which will serve us well. Additionally, bringing tennis back to campus also provides us with a great opportunity to reconnect with our tennis alumni and honor all that they have brought to our department during their time here on campus. It is important that they know that they are a huge part of who we are as a department. We look forward to creating new memories for our past, current, and future tennis student-athletes with Jeff at the helm.”
Splinter comes to Hartford from FrostburgState, where he served as the head coach of both men's and women's tennis. During his time at Frostburg State, Jeff rose through the coaching ranks as an assistant coach for both tennis programs for the 2017-18 season before being promoted to interim head coach for the 2018-19 tennis season and eventually earning the title of head coach for both programs.
“Thank you to Alicia Queally and the search committee for the opportunity to bring this esteemed program back to the Hartford campus,” Splinter said. “I am excited to get started and return to Division Three to provide all of our student-athletes with the best possible experience. I look forward to building a competitive culture with high-character students who want to be involved in campus and the community.”
During the 2023-24 season, the women's program achieved a 12-9 record, marking the women's first winning season in over 20 years. Additionally, both the men's and women's teams reached the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Playoffs for the first time in school history. The women were the 3rd seed and the men were the 4th seed.
In his first two years at FrostburgState, Splinter helped revitalize both the men's and women's programs. Both teams improved in every major statistical category and won a combined 11 games, the second-most since Frostburg joined the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC).
In Splinter's second season with the Frostburg program, both teams were recognized as All-Academic teams by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), with five female players and three male players being honored as ITA Scholar-Athletes.
Before his time in Frostburg, Splinter spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Millikin University. He was the recruiting coordinator for The Big Blue. Millikinmen's tennis posted a 26-17 record and the women's team went 21-12 in his two years in Decatur, Illinois.
He also spent a year as an assistant tennis coach and intern at The College of New Jersey, where both the men's and women's teams reached the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Splinter was a team assistant for Judson University from 2013 to 2014 and has been the head of tennis at Camp Walden since 2012.
Splinter played tennis for two years and earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education from Judson University in 2014. In 2018, he completed his master's degree in educational leadership from Frostburg State.
The Hawks will expand both programs next school year and begin collegiate competition in the Conference of New England (CNE) beginning in the fall of 2025.
Splinter will begin his duties at the University of Hartford in August 2024.
For the latest information on Hartford Athletics, follow the HawksonFacebook,Instagram,XAndYouTube.
|
Sources
2/ https://hartfordhawks.com/news/2024/8/5/mens-tennis-2-jeff-splinter-announced-as-inaugural-mens-womens-tennis-head-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jeff Splinter announced as head coach of men's and women's tennis
- PM Modi chairs Cabinet Security Committee meeting, briefed on Bangladesh situation
- Construction on Earthquake-Resistant Van Buren Bridge to Resume This Summer – Daily Barometer
- Imran Khan: 'It's stupid' not to have excellent relations with the army
- MAGA Celebrates New Poll That Shows Donald Trump Losing
- Preseason College Football Rankings 2024: Top 25 Coaches Poll Released | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors
- Trump denounces Taiwan – China Worker
- President Joko Widodo Chairs Limited Meeting to Discuss RAPBN 2025
- 'No worries about flip-flopping?': Bash presses Democrat on Harris position changes
- Pakistan Cricket Board unveils three new domestic cricket competitions
- How to reduce your risk of developing dementia
- Thousands of supporters of jailed former Pakistani PM Khan rally to demand his release