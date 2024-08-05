Jeff Splinter announced as head coach of men's and women's tennis

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut –On Monday, Athletic Director Alicia Queally announced that Jeff Splinter will become head coach of the University of Hartford men's and women's tennis teams.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff Splinter to the University of Hartford as we bring men's and women's tennis back to campus,” said Director of Athletics Alicia Queally. “During the interview process, it was clear that his ability to recruit talent, implement a strong team culture, and also connect with his former student-athletes was paramount. Jeff has experience coaching both men's and women's tennis programs at all levels of higher education, which will serve us well. Additionally, bringing tennis back to campus also provides us with a great opportunity to reconnect with our tennis alumni and honor all that they have brought to our department during their time here on campus. It is important that they know that they are a huge part of who we are as a department. We look forward to creating new memories for our past, current, and future tennis student-athletes with Jeff at the helm.”

Splinter comes to Hartford from FrostburgState, where he served as the head coach of both men's and women's tennis. During his time at Frostburg State, Jeff rose through the coaching ranks as an assistant coach for both tennis programs for the 2017-18 season before being promoted to interim head coach for the 2018-19 tennis season and eventually earning the title of head coach for both programs.

“Thank you to Alicia Queally and the search committee for the opportunity to bring this esteemed program back to the Hartford campus,” Splinter said. “I am excited to get started and return to Division Three to provide all of our student-athletes with the best possible experience. I look forward to building a competitive culture with high-character students who want to be involved in campus and the community.”

During the 2023-24 season, the women's program achieved a 12-9 record, marking the women's first winning season in over 20 years. Additionally, both the men's and women's teams reached the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Playoffs for the first time in school history. The women were the 3rd seed and the men were the 4th seed.

In his first two years at FrostburgState, Splinter helped revitalize both the men's and women's programs. Both teams improved in every major statistical category and won a combined 11 games, the second-most since Frostburg joined the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC).

In Splinter's second season with the Frostburg program, both teams were recognized as All-Academic teams by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), with five female players and three male players being honored as ITA Scholar-Athletes.

Before his time in Frostburg, Splinter spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Millikin University. He was the recruiting coordinator for The Big Blue. Millikinmen's tennis posted a 26-17 record and the women's team went 21-12 in his two years in Decatur, Illinois.

He also spent a year as an assistant tennis coach and intern at The College of New Jersey, where both the men's and women's teams reached the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Splinter was a team assistant for Judson University from 2013 to 2014 and has been the head of tennis at Camp Walden since 2012.

Splinter played tennis for two years and earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education from Judson University in 2014. In 2018, he completed his master's degree in educational leadership from Frostburg State.

The Hawks will expand both programs next school year and begin collegiate competition in the Conference of New England (CNE) beginning in the fall of 2025.

Splinter will begin his duties at the University of Hartford in August 2024.

