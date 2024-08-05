Field Hockey publishes 2024 schedule





HOBOKEN, NJ (August 5, 2024) Stevens Institute of Technology head hockey coach Meredith Spencer-Bleitz unveiled the Ducks' 2024 schedule on Monday. The calendar features 19 games, including eight at the DeBaun Athletic Complex. The 2024 season officially kicks off on August 31 when the Ducks visit Ramapo. It will be the second year in a row that the two teams will meet on opening day. Stevens has won the last six meetings in the all-time series. Stevens will then continue on the road when they visit Moravian on September 4. The Ducks open their 2024 home playoff game against Albright on Sept. 7, then host Rowan on Sept. 11. The Pros earned an NCAA Tournament victory in 2023 and also handed the Ducks one of their three losses last year. The Ducks hit the road again for their next game when they visit Swarthmore, who the Ducks also defeated a year ago, on Sept. 14. Stevens returns home to take on SUNY New Paltz on Sept. 18 before hitting the road again for four straight games when they take on Eastern (Sept. 21), Montclair State (Sept. 25), Washington & Lee (Sept. 28) and Roanoke (Sept. 29). William Paterson arrives on campus on Oct. 5, which is also the Ducks' senior day. Stevens then rounds out the non-conference slate against Keystone on Oct. 9. Conference play begins on October 12 when the Ducks host DeSales. The Ducks welcome Delaware Valley (October 19) and Lebanon Valley (October 26), while traveling to FDU-Florham (October 16), Arcadia (October 23) and Misericordia (October 30) before closing out the regular season at King's (Nov. 2). The play-offs begin on November 6 with the MAC Freedom semi-finals. The league champion will be crowned on November 9. Facebook: Like Stevens Athletics

