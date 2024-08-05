Sports
Former England batsman Graham Thorpe dies, aged 55
Former England player Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
Thorpe played 100 Test matches during a magnificent career for England and was regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation. In addition to his international exploits, he played for 17 years for his county club Surrey.
In an era of English cricket remembered mainly for its lean years, Thorpe developed into a player with the class and calibre to stand out from the crowd.
Most England fans would probably have forgotten all about the 1990s if Thorpe hadn't arrived on the scene. He made his breakthrough in 1993 with his Test debut for the Ashes and retired 12 years later with 100 caps to his name.
Such a long career was an achievement in itself, especially in an era when team selection was often decided by luck and the left-handed player fulfilled a variety of roles during his time at the top.
Thorpe, who has died aged 55, played every role from stylish newcomer to seasoned veteran, proving himself a reliable star performer in an environment where chaos and collapse never seemed far away.
At a time when Australia's dominance was at its height, the fact that Thorpe averaged more than his personal best (45.74 to 44.66) against the Baggy Greens spoke volumes about his ability to rise to a challenge.
Off the field, the battles were often even more intense. While operating in the glory of international sport, Thorpe struggled with depression, divorce and drink, culminating in a tumultuous winter in 2002 that saw him leave the game at what could have been its peak.
As he aptly wrote in his autobiography Rising from the Ashes: There came a time when I would have given back all my Test runs and Test caps just to be happy again.
There followed a celebratory second leg with England, featuring an emotional comeback century at his lifelong home ground, the Oval, and a third leg when he became a key figure in the international coaching establishment.
He is survived by his wife Amanda and four children: Henry, Amelia, Kitty and Emma.
Born on 1 August 1969 in the market town of Farnham, just over an hour's drive from The Oval, Thorpe was ahead of his time on the cricket field and can remember being drafted by local team Wreccleshams Under-17s at the age of eight.
Although he had to wait a while before he got his hands on a bat, he remembered making a catch that heralded safe hands, which would make him a regular in the slip cordon and produce over 600 professional catches.
He was soon spotted by Surrey, who picked him up as an under-11 player and never let him go, even when Brentford Football Club offered him a trial.
Despite showing enough promise to be selected by the English schools as a ball-playing link between defence and midfield, Thorpe would choose the summer sport and would later become one of the country's most successful spin players. Once a sweeper, always a sweeper.
Thorpe would go on to become England's finest left-handed batsman since David Gower and enjoyed an unlikely moment of passing the torch on his First-Class debut against Leicestershire when he took the wicket of Gowers with his soon-to-be-phased medium-pacers.
For four years he was a regular on the emerging England A circuit before eventually making the step up to the senior team, first in one-day internationals and then, most unforgettably, in the Test arena.
Selected for the third match of the 1993 Ashes at Trent Bridge, he was dismissed in the first innings by the combative Merv Hughes. In the second innings he hit an unbeaten 114 to become England's first debuting centurion since Frank Hayes 20 years earlier.
He was one of four players to receive his cap at Nottingham and, although he would remain 99, Mark Lathwell, Mark Ilott and Martin McCague made 10 appearances in total. Few stayed as long as Thorpe, but even fewer had such a strong claim.
Although his conversion rate was still in the 50-100 range, he could and should have stopped with considerably more than 16 tons, but his quality brooked no argument.
There was a maiden overseas century on the notoriously menacing Gabba ground in Perth, another in Barbados against the mighty Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh and a heroic 64 not out in the fading light of Karachi to secure England's first series win in Pakistan in 39 years.
But the demands of the tour and his shaky marriage to his first wife Nicky, which was reported in great detail in the newspapers, led to his withdrawal from ODIs in 2002. He then decided to commit to that winter tour of Australia, only to withdraw again later.
He was able to find enough rest to reclaim his place in the final Test match against South Africa, receiving a hero's welcome when he made 124 in front of an adoring South London crowd.
Thorpe's final playing career did not reach as far as the legendary Ashes of 2005. He was substituted for the series in favour of Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen and subsequently retired. But by then he had become only the eighth Englishman to reach 100 Test caps, establishing a proud reputation for himself.
He stayed in the game with a move to New South Wales, where he worked with the young Steve Smith and David Warner, returning to work for England between 2010 and 2022.
Thorpe took charge of his country in the familiar surroundings of the Sydney Cricket Ground after Chris Silverwood was struck down with coronavirus, securing a thrilling draw to avoid a seemingly inevitable defeat.
His last act with the team was to film a meeting between the two parties in the early hours of the morning, which ended with a phone call to the police and was leaked to the media.
It reminded us that Thorpe was not only brilliant with bat in hand but had always been one of England's most reassuringly human athletes.
