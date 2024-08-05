Sports
Is Cade McNamara's starting position in jeopardy?
Fall camp in Iowa has been in full swing for a week now and it's time to see what happens. trap position battles fans should pay attention. Iowa is undergoing quite a few changes this year, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, so positional battles are nothing new.
Head coach Kirk Feretnz led his team to the Big Ten Championship last season by winning the division from Iowa. But now that the Hawkeyes have all that time under their belt and have won the divisions, they still have a big job to do this season.
The addition of four new teams made the Big Ten a lot more competitive this season, but I definitely see something in the Hawkeyes considering they were projected to finish fifth in the Big Ten this season. So will these position battles help or hurt the Hawkeyes? The top guys are ready to win the position, but hopefully they can do what they need to do to help the team.
These are the position battles to watch this fall.
Now, this may not seem like a fight considering Cade McNamara will be the Hawkeyes’ starter this season, but there is someone waiting in the wings. McNamara has shown that he has a lot of talent and can lead a team to victory, but he has struggled the last few seasons. If McNamara can show that struggle again, the Hawkeyes have Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan ready to lead the team. Sullivan has shown that he can put up the numbers, and if McNamara doesn’t perform, don’t be surprised if a change is made.
The running back position is more of a question mark for the Hawkeyes, as each potential candidate has shown flashes of greatness in spring and fall camp. However, this position battle really comes down to Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson. Williams was a key player for the Hawkeyes in many areas last season, but Johnson has shown that he can produce well as long as he stays healthy.
This comes down more to the interior offensive line, but there are a number of guys who could fill those positions. Logan Jones will likely be the center and then it's just a matter of finalizing everyone around him. Connor Colby, Nick DeJong, Beau Stephens, and Tyler Elsbury are all in competition for the two guard snaps and Ferentz may opt to go with more of a rotation to keep guys healthy.
Iowa is in dire need of a solid fourth defensive tackle on the line and there are a number of guys who could fill that position. That fourth position is currently being contested by Jeffrey Bowie, Will Hubert and Luke Gaffney. Defense has always been a highlight of Iowa's teams and to continue that this season, they need to have a physical defensive line.
The second cornerback position is available and needs to go to someone who can be disruptive and physical in the secondary. Three guys are available at the second position and that is Deshaun Lee TJ Hall and John Nestor. A third cornerback position could also be available as Iowa is known for fielding three guys but with the departure of Cooper DeJean there will be a big hole in the secondary.
