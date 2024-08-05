Tennis earns ITA All-Academic honors





HUNTSVILLE- Sam Houston's tennis team has been recognized as an All-Academic Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons. To earn this recognition, teams for an NCAA Division I program must achieve a team GPA of 3.2 or higher. All university letter winners will be counted toward the cumulative team GPA for the 2023-2024 academic year. Additionally, five individual Bearkat players have been selected by the ITA as NCAA Division I Women Scholar-Athletes. India Fenieys , Aaliyah Hohmann , Roberta Sechi , Vianne Schwab And Sahiti Vutukuru each received ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition this spring. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, players must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the entire academic year. Vutukuru earned her Sam Houston degree as a senior this spring, while Hohmann will be the lone senior for the Bearkats next year. “It is always an honor to see our team recognized at the national level for its high academic achievements,” said Head Coach Bearkat Rob Hubbard said. “The achievements of both the team and the five individuals explain why the word student comes first when describing the team as student-athletes. These young ladies demonstrated excellent time management and dedication as they balanced their studies with training and competition, averaging up to 20 hours per week during the academic year.” In 2024, a total of 1,573 NCAA Division I female student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes and 255 women's tennis programs received All-Academic Team honors. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional admissions form. Since Hubbard came to Huntsville in 1916-17, Bearkat tennis players have received this annual individual ITA award a total of 43 times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearkats.com/news/2024/8/5/womens-tennis-tennis-earns-ita-all-academic-honor.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos