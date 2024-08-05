Scorchers scorch opponents in cup win





WICKLOW – The Scorchers fought back from a low-scoring first innings to win by 65 runs against a Typhoons team who were out of sorts at Oak Hill today. After losing the toss and coming to bat under a cloudy, threatening sky, openers Gaby Lewis and Una Raymond-Hoey both lost six runs to put the Scorchers 15-2 up in the sixth over. Alice Tector (34) and captain Leah Paul (20) stabilised the innings, but the Typhoons bowlers bowled well in conditions that suited those with consistent lines and lengths. This was no better illustrated than by Freya Sargent with her 2-25 from 10 overs – the right-arm off-spinner frustrating the Scorchers middle and lower order with an economical display. After battling to 85-3 in the 26th over, the Scorchers lost seven wickets for 43 runs in 11 overs and were all out for 128 – a score that at first glance did not look like a competitive total. However, that didn't detract from the Scorchers' determination to claim the cup in style, with the team in orange wiping out the Typhoons by just 63 points. Only Rebecca Stokell scored double figures 29 times, but the honours went to young left-handed spinner Aimee Maguire, who took a personal best of 6-19 from 5.3 overs. Maguire mainly bowled from a middle-and-leg line and was not shy about throwing the ball above the batsman's eyeline, thus provoking false deliveries from the hapless batsman. The score could have been a lot worse, with the Typhoons leading 39-8 at one point, but despite some resistance in the closing stages, the Typhoons' inning was decided in the 21st over. The Scorchers, who had already secured the 2024 Evoke Super 50 Cup ahead of today's match, ensured they lifted the Cup for the third time in four years in a monumental fashion. View the full scorecard here

