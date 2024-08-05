Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Sleeping players, breakouts, failures as NFL model captured Deebo Samuels' slow year

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has posted top-three Fantasy finishes over the past two seasons, missing just two starts in that span. He's thrown 28 rushing touchdowns, but an injury could turn him into one of the 2024 Fantasy football flops. Wide receiver AJ Brown hasn't missed a start over the past two years, so both Brown and Hurts have put up eye-popping numbers and could climb up the 2024 Fantasy football rankings. The Eagles also have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, drafting them first overall in pass protection last year. Other mobile quarterbacks who could fall off the board early in the 2024 Fantasy football drafts include Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson. Which signal-callers should you target in your 2024 Fantasy football lineups?

With reliable 2024 Fantasy Football rankings, you can find value in your upcoming draft and identify potential 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts, and 2024 Fantasy Football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was dramatically undervalued. White typically went off the board in the seventh round in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay’s workhorse ball carrier and delivered significantly more value than expected, finishing as the No. 4 overall pick at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anyone who followed the model’s advice would have been drafting a starting running back in the mid-rounds every week.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and documenting Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. It also names previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like that had a shot at the title.

The model is powered by the same people who generate forecasts for all three major fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big gap in rankings.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Jets receiver Mike Williams. The 29-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season and told reporters he expects to be fit for the regular season. He could slot in behind Garrett Wilson at the top of the Jets’ depth chart, making veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers a reliable deep threat in the passing game.

The former Chargers star was the WR15 before suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 of last year and went on to post a 1,000-yard campaign in 2021. New York gets an upgrade at quarterback in Rodgers, who has won multiple MVP awards and is one of the best signal-callers in league history.

Among the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model predicts: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., the younger Harrison was a two-time consensus All-American at Ohio State. He led the Big Ten in receptions, yards per catch and receiving touchdowns in 2023, and he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Cardinals overhauled the wide receiver position this offseason after Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore left during free agency. Harrison has a chance to become the No. 1 option in Arizona's pass-heavy attack during training camp and is considered by many to be the most polished wide receiver to enter the NFL in the past decade. With the emergence of tight end Trey McBride as one of the best young pass-catching tight ends in the NFL, Harrison should see plenty of single coverage in 2024.Check out more 2024 Fantasy Football Breakouts here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Steelers receiver George Pickens as one of its 2024 Fantasy Football flops. After a strong rookie season, Pickens led the NFL in yards per reception in 2023, finishing with 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Consistency was a major issue, however, and he became the ultimate boom-or-bust player.

Pickens had five 100-yard games and scored at least 20 points in PPR leagues on four occasions, but he was also held to fewer than 50 receiving yards without a touchdown eight times. The offseason additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields should marginally improve target quality, and the model is predicting another boom-or-bust season, projecting him as the 39th-ranked wide receiver off the board despite averaging the 27th wide receiver off the board.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback you might not even think of to be picked in the middle rounds of the 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top 10 pick, ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.Who it is and the 2023 Fantasy Football rankings for every player can only be seen at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy Football bad players, breakouts and busts should you keep an eye on in 2024, and which QB will beat the NFL with a top 10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that labeled Deebo Samuel a bust last yearAnd invent.