Hogan Named CHInc. New Executive Director: College Hockey News





August 5, 2024





CHN Staff Report

College Hockey Inc. has named Sean Hogan as the organization's new Executive Director. Hogan has been promoted from his previous position as Senior Director of Men's Hockey Athlete Relations and will begin his new role immediately. Hogan replaces longtime executive director Mike Snee, who joined the NHL's Minnesota Wild in June as vice president of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Community Relations. “Sean has emerged as the leader of a strong field of prospects and I am excited for him as he takes the helm at College Hockey Inc.,” said Steve Metcalf, chairman of the board of directors for College Hockey Inc. and commissioner of Hockey East. “I look forward to working with him to promote and grow college hockey, especially in the ever-changing NCAA landscape.” Hogan, who lives in East Lansing, Michigan, joined College Hockey Inc. in 2019 as Director of Education, leading the organization’s efforts to promote NCAA hockey awareness among talented young hockey players, their families, coaches and advisors. He previously coached at the club level with Ohio (2014-19), Arizona (2011-14) and Oakland (2005-09). Hogan also served three times on the USA Hockey national college team coaching staff, including as head coach in 2017, and was a volunteer assistant coach at Western Michigan in 2010-11. Hogan played collegiately at Iona and graduated from Michigan State in 2001. He received his master's degree from Ohio University in 2016. “I want to thank the Hockey Commissioners Association and our Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead College Hockey Inc.,” Hogan said. “I also want to thank (College Hockey Inc. Director of Communications) Jayson Hajdu and (Director of Women's Hockey) Sadie Lundquist for the great work they do at College Hockey Inc., and Mike Snee for his years of leadership. “I have a deep passion for the mission of College Hockey Inc. and strongly believe in the opportunities college hockey provides to men and women, both on the ice and in the classroom. I look forward to continuing the work to advance college hockey.” Casey Jones, Cornell associate head coach and College Hockey Inc. Board member, said, “Sean is the right person at the right time. He lives and breathes college hockey. He knows the NCAA landscape and he has prepared himself for this opportunity with his hard work, passion and ability to connect with people. We couldn't ask for a better person to lead College Hockey Inc..”

