Former England and Surrey batsman dies aged 55
An ECB statement announcing his death said: There seem to be no adequate words to express the deep shock we feel at Graham's death.
More than one of England’s greatest ever batsmen, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans the world over. His skills were unquestioned and his abilities and achievements in an international career spanning 13 years brought great happiness to his team-mates and supporters at England and Surrey CCC. Later, as a coach, he led England’s finest men’s talent to some incredible victories in all formats of the game.
The cricket world is in mourning today. Our thoughts are with his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff and all his family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. Graham will always be remembered for his extraordinary contributions to the game.
Thorpe played 100 Tests, averaging a tick under 45 as a rugged, stylish left-handed batsman, between 1993 and 2005. He will be remembered as one of the game's toughest competitors, at his best in England's toughest moments. He also played 82 one-day internationals and was a stalwart of his native Surrey during one of their great eras of County Championship success at the turn of the century.
After retiring from the first-class ranks in 2005, Thorpe turned to coaching, first in Australia with New South Wales, where he worked with a young Steve Smith and David Warner, then in the England system. He was a guiding influence on a generation of England batsmen, including Joe Root, who passed 12,000 Test runs in his most recent innings at Edgbaston last month.
After his time with the England Lions, he became England's batting coach, a role he held when the men's national team won their first World Cup in 2019.
Surrey said in a statement from the club: “Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham's death. Chairman Oli Slipper described Thorpe as one of Surrey's great sons.
Thorpe took a break from his playing career to deal with the aftermath of his first marriage to Nicola, after an affair broke out during a tour in New Zealand. However, he later found happiness in his relationship with Amanda.
He brought a lot of joy to the fans
Richard Thompson, the ECB chairman who was previously chairman at Surrey, also paid tribute. He said it was impossible to look back on all that Graham had done for English cricket, having known Graham personally throughout his career. Graham has been a totemic figure in our game, his achievements and his impact mark him out as one of our greatest ever batsmen.
Words alone will probably never do justice to his skills, many fans will remember him standing out and fighting back in an era when English teams were often playing incredibly strong sides.
I've always thought it fitting that he would go on to become England manager in an era when he was much more successful and that he would play a part in guiding the next generation to success at the Ashes and the World Cup.
We will miss him, I will miss him, and cricket will miss him. He brought great joy to fans of English cricket, and that will remain with them forever, as they remember a man who gave so much to the game.
Current Test captain Ben Stokes also paid tribute, posting a 2022 photo of himself wearing Thorpes' name and number, which he wore in his honour ahead of a Test with New Zealand.
