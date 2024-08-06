British tennis star in wheelchair taken off court in disturbing scenes | Tennis | Sports





Harriet Dart was wheeled off the court in a wheelchair during her Canadian Open qualifying match against Louisa Chirico. The British tennis player was forced to withdraw from the match with what appeared to be a worrying injury. Dart tried to reach the first round in Toronto and easily defeated Robin Montgomery in straight sets in her first qualifying match. The world number 78 secured a 6-3 6-4 victory over the American to set up a tie with Chirico. Her hopes of a place in the full draw were given a huge boost when she won the first set against the American 6-4, but a tougher second set ended in misery for the 28-year-old. Dart had taken the set to a tiebreak, but was broken twice and trailed 2-0. She appeared to injure her right leg during the tiebreak.

Dart appeared to be suffering from a cramp in her right thigh. She was helped off the court in a wheelchair, suggesting the injury was serious enough to require assistance to return to her locker room. Chirico was awarded a walkover and will continue in the tournament, while Dart goes home. However, other British tennis players will compete in Toronto in a tight turnover after the Olympics. Katie Boulter will play in the women's singles, while Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper will play in the men's singles. Draper's appearance in Canada will be his first since he complained about the quality of the water supplied to players at the Olympics. The 22-year-old was defeated by Taylor Fritz in the second round at Roland Garros.

After the match, he revealed that players had been forced to drink hot water in the stifling heat. Draper made his feelings clear to the tournament referee. “I said to the referee: 'It's really bad that the players have to drink hot water when they're playing in such conditions,'” he explained. We did have ice sheets and stuff, but mostly it’s important to have good refrigerators to keep our water cool. It’s so hard to recover if you just don’t replenish properly and all that stuff. There’s no escape from the heat. Not even at the change of ends.

