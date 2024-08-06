Sean Hogan Named New Executive Director of College Hockey Inc. – The Rink Live





As the organization charged with promoting college hockey at all levels, College Hockey Inc. is focused beyond the Division I athletes in our 100-plus men's and women's programs. We also want to promote the growth of the sport as a club sport in non-traditional parts of the country. In that sense, Sean Hogan may be the ideal person to write the next chapter in the organization's history, given all that his resume has to offer. On Monday, Hogan was officially named the new president of College Hockey Inc. He takes over from Mike Snee, who left earlier this summer to take a position in community relations with the Minnesota Wild. Hogan, 46, was previously senior director of CHI men's hockey athlete relations and has been with the organization since 2019. Sean has emerged as the leader of a strong field of prospects and I am excited for him as he takes the helm at College Hockey Inc., said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf, who is a senior member of the CHI Board of Directors. I look forward to working with him to promote and grow college hockey, especially in the ever-changing NCAA landscape. Originally from the Detroit suburbs, Hogan played college hockey for Division III Iona and coached club programs at Ohio University, Oakland University and the University of Arizona, and was a volunteer for a year at Western Michigan. Hogan graduated from Michigan State in 2001 and still lives in East Lansing. He also earned a master's degree from Ohio State in 2016. Sean Hogan, Executive Director of College Hockey Inc. Contributed / College Hockey Inc. I want to thank the Hockey Commissioners Association and our board of directors for the opportunity to lead College Hockey Inc., said Hogan, who also thanked CHI Director of Communications Jayson Hajdu and Director of Women’s Hockey Sadie Lundquist, as well as Snee for his past leadership. “I have a deep passion for the mission of College Hockey Inc. and believe strongly in the opportunities college hockey provides for men and women, both on the ice and in the classroom. I look forward to continuing the work of advancing all of college hockey.” Founded in 2009 with support from USA Hockey and the NHL, College Hockey Inc. was initially focused primarily on the unique eligibility issues faced by aspiring young male hockey players. It has evolved over the past decade to now promote, grow and celebrate men's and women's college hockey. Hogan's family consists of his wife Meagan and their two children.

Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoor sports, general sports, and travel for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of freelance sports writing for various publications while working full-time in politics and media relations. Originally from Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers holds a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @JessRMyers. English spoken.

