How table tennis star Michelle Bromley went from 'dodging snakes' in a dusty shed to the Paris Olympics
Michelle Bromley grew up learning to play table tennis in her family's shed, dodging “wombats and snakes”. She never imagined she would one day compete in the Olympics.
She lived in the small town of Gulgong in western New South Wales and held a bat for the first time at the age of two.
It was something she was destined to do, as her grandparents, parents and two older brothers all played the sport at a representative level.
“I was born into the competitive world of table tennis,” said Bromley.
“It's always played a role in my life. As the youngest of three children, I followed what everyone else did. For me, it was a natural path.”
However, her training regimen was far from normal.
“It all happened in my garage at home, so there was definitely nothing out of the ordinary about it,” she said.
“It was a dusty tin shed about 50 yards from the house. It was freezing cold in the winter, scorching hot in the summer and we often had to watch out for wombats, snakes and rats.
“It wasn't the ideal training place, but it was my training place.”
The family began hosting weekly tournaments in their barn to develop their skills and give locals the chance to compete against the rising star.
“My parents even started a Friday night club for the neighborhood,” Bromley said.
“I feel like a lot of people in town tried to learn how to play from my mom and dad.”
From Gulgong to the Olympic Games
In 2021, Bromley made her Olympic debut in Tokyo. She was forced to withdraw in the first round of both the individual and team events.
It seemed her Olympic dream had come true when she gave birth to a baby boy in Paris 18 months before her due date.
But the 36-year-old changed her mind and will start her campaign in Paris with a women's match against Chinese Taipei.
“If you had asked me 12 months ago whether I was even planning on doing the Paris trial, the chances were probably only 10 percent,” Bromley said.
“After having a baby, I naturally wanted to get back into the table tennis world for some fun and fitness.
“From that moment on it snowballed.”
Her son Lachi soon became a regular participant in tournaments throughout New South Wales.
“I wasn’t sure if I would be able to train at all, so it was a new experience for me to take Lachi to different table tennis centres while I was on maternity leave,” said Bromley.
“I got a lot of help from other mothers who were training at the same time.
“They intervened and took Lachi away to entertain him for a few hours.”
Mrs Bromley is confident she can improve on her Olympic results ahead of tonight's competition.
“Now that I've experienced it, I hope this time it helps calm the nerves,” she said.
“Either way, win or lose, you want to show your best table tennis game.”
