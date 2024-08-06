Graham Thorpe was a beacon of light in the darkness of English cricket in the 1990s, as he dies at the age of 55

Really support

A dark day for English cricket brought visions of a different kind of darkness, of photographs taken in the gloom of Karachi, of Graham Thorpe’s trademark white headband contrasting with the backdrop of dusk. Thorpe’s unbeaten 64 amid the fading light in 2000, perfectly timed, supremely calm, secured victory in both the third Test and the series against Pakistan. It was a seminal innings, perhaps the most celebrated by a man who played 100 Tests and finished with the highest average (44.66) of any England batsman between Geoffrey Boycott and Kevin Pietersen.

And yet it was not even his best performance that winter. Three months later in Colombo, England made 249 and 74-6 to beat Sri Lanka. In two innings, his 10 team-mates made a combined 151 runs from the bat, losing 16 wickets. Thorpe made 113 and 32, both not out, playing a lone hand in strange circumstances. It remains one of the finest performances by an England batsman in Asia. It probably always will be.

Thorpe's death at just 55 brought tributes that reflected a lasting influence and a sense of nostalgia. Hero, mentor and much more, said Joe Root, an indication that Thorpe's second career as batting coach could be almost as significant as his first as the rock of England's middle order. The best left-handed batsman I've bowled to, said the best left-handed fast bowler ever, Wasim Akram, and if Pakistani legend Brian Lara may have forgotten when he made that assessment, it was nevertheless an indication of a virtuosity that could be camouflaged: England's losses in the early part of Thorpe's time in the team in his first seven years of Test cricket, he made only two centuries in winning runs, and his unostentatious style.

Graham Thorpe coached England until 2022 ( Getty Images )

Ben Stokes wore a shirt in tribute to Graham Thorpe who was in hospital in June 2022 ( Getty Images )

His friend and captain Nasser Hussain often called Thorpe the little genius. Yet, in contrast to the complications he experienced outside cricket, there was a kind of simplicity to his batting; or at least an ability to make it look simple. He could drive the ball through the covers as if it were destined to find the middle of his bat. The closest Thorpe came to flamboyance was his flagship stroke, that famous knee-up pull shot in the words of Stuart Broads, which made Thorpe both a fine fast bowler and a specialist in counter-attacking innings. They were often required. If memory suggests that he seemed to spend much of the 1990s striding to the crease at 20-2, his second Test century came, at Perth in 1995, when he came on at 5-2.

He had also scored a hundred runs on his debut against Australia in 1993, but his run was partly marked by a situation that denied him Ashes victory: he was cruelly but rightly withdrawn from the competition for the 2005 series when Thorpes suffered back problems and the arrival of Pietersen threw a spanner in the works.

He finished with a century of sorts, the eighth man to reach 100 Tests for England, to add to the 16 centuries he had scored. If events in a tumultuous personal life, and amid an acrimonious divorce, affected mood and form, there was nevertheless a consistency and an excellence to his record: he averaged 45 at home, 44 away, 47 in Asia, 48 in Australia, 45 in Ashes encounters. His debut ton against Shane Warne was no accident: in 1997 he made 138 and added 288 with Hussain at Edgbaston. His ability to play Muttiah Muralitharan was crucial to the series win in Sri Lanka in 2000-01.

Graham Thorpe and Nasser Hussain triumphed in the twilight of Karachi in 2000 ( Getty Images )

Graham Thorpe played 100 Tests for England and scored 6,744 runs ( Getty Images )

He flourished in an era of excellent bowlers, both seam and spin. For the first half of his career he was a challenger in an unsuccessful team; in the second half he was a major factor in turning England into a winning side. After the trials of the 1990s, England's 21st-century renaissance owed much to Thorpe. Ten of his centuries came in his last 40 Tests.

Mike Gatting famously wondered what Thorpe brought to the party, apart from runs. In the end, however, he brought much of that 6,744 and much more, especially in the right environment. Hussain tamed the clumsy selection, the misunderstood, the misfits and the mavericks; Andrew Caddick and Dominic Cork were other beneficiaries of his appointment. Michael Vaughan's team then played with more freedom and flair. Thorpe averaged 56 under the Yorkshiremen's captaincy; in a glorious 2004 he made 951 runs at an average of 73.

There was a cathartic century in the fifth Test victory against South Africa in 2003 after a year out of international cricket. There was a counterpart from Colombo, another example of his ability to flourish when everyone else was floundering, an unbeaten 119 against the West Indies in Barbados when the next best score was Vaughan's 17. There was further evidence of his composure in a run chase: Thorpe, needing 284 against a terrific New Zealand team in 2004, ran in at 46-3 and anchored England to a four-wicket victory with 104 not out.

There were innings that only Thorpe seemed capable of playing, but he did. And if the focus on them has little to do with his record in one-day cricket, or the County Championships he won with Surrey, or his coaching career, let alone matters off the field, those 100 Tests and that capacity for brilliance gave him a claim to greatness. Batting at No. 4 and No. 5, against pace and seam anywhere in the world, with his team in trouble or with games in the balance, required someone who could excel in the situation. And in Graham Thorpe, England had the batter for every situation.