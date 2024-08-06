Sooner News Daily | Monday (August 5, 2024) – The Football Brainiacs

Sports
28 2003 | Oklahoma expanded the east side of Memorial Stadium by adding an upper deck with a club level and suites. The expansion increased the capacity of Memorial Stadium to 82,112. The Sooners defeated North Texas 37-3 in the season opener on photo.twitter.com/Jq0sO0gLjA
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 2, 2024
Nov 27, 23, 1985 | On 2nd-and-7 from the OU 12, TE Keith Jackson, coming from the left side of the line, took a handoff from QB Jamelle Holieway at the OU 8 and raced around the right end and down the east sideline for an 88-yard touchdown photo.twitter.com/xlo3kW4Zil
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 3, 2024
Nov 26, 22, 2014 | The Samaje Perine 427 Game. The freshman running back set an FBS record by rushing for 427 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries in a downpour to lead Oklahoma to a 44-7 victory over Kansas at Memorial Stadium. Perine photo.twitter.com/Y08dVMGS1y
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 4, 2024
#Sooners football notes with @ryaber:
– Jovantae Barnes
– Injury updates
–Jackson Arnold
– There's Washington
– Peyton Bowenhttps://t.co/MIGe84OPE8
— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) August 3, 2024
@TrentW71 No. 7#OUDNA | #NFLTop100 on #NFLPlus photo.twitter.com/Bh2TDWuc6D
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 3, 2024
Michigan’s new head coach Sherrone Moore is one of seven members of the 2023 football program accused of violating NCAA rules, according to a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations obtained by ESPN. https://t.co/Zyz7hHbnpq
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 4, 2024
Kentucky will no longer play football games and will be placed on two years of probation for rules violations committed in 2021 and 2022, the NCAA announced Friday.
More of @skhanjr https://t.co/86RJSEb6EH
— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) August 2, 2024
OU Sports & News
Meet the Sooners
I can't wait to #GrabThePalace with all of Sooner Nation on August 30th!#BoomerSooner | #OUDNA photo.twitter.com/mjKdJlkgj8
—Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) August 3, 2024
We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gregg Garn to our athletics administration team!#BoomerSooner photo.twitter.com/KEwW8rwUQP
—Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) August 2, 2024
The schedule has been set
Our 2024-2025 schedule consists of 10 regular season tournaments, including the Schooner Fall Classic.
https://t.co/uA1PEDk1nV
https://t.co/ll7eqYffGp photo.twitter.com/tejfmaWnri
— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) August 2, 2024
