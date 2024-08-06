Paris 2024: Will India chase world champions Germany to end hockey's 44-year wait to reach the Olympic final? | News Paris 2024 Olympics





The Indian hockey The team, who with remarkable composure managed to secure a second consecutive Olympic medal, will be optimistic about their prospects against their familiar opponent and current world champions, Germany, in the semi-finals of the ongoing Games in Paris.

A win on Tuesday will ensure the team goes home with a medal of better colour than the bronze in Tokyo. India's last Olympic gold medal from their eight victories came in the 1980 Moscow Games. The Paris edition offers them a major chance to make history.

A semi-final win would guarantee India a silver medal, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition. The Indians put up a determined performance against Great Britain in the quarter-final at the famous Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Sunday.

Despite playing with 10 men for almost 40 minutes after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for accidentally waving his stick over the face of Great Britain striker Will Calnan, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team displayed solid defence to hold Great Britain to a 1-1 draw in regulation time before forcing a shoot-out, where they emerged 4-2 winners.

PR Sreejesh, the veteran goalkeeper playing in his last international tournament, seemed to have saved his best performance for the latter stages of his career as he made numerous saves, including two crucial ones in the shoot-out, to secure India's second consecutive Olympic semi-final spot.

In preparation for Tuesday's match, Harmanpreet and his teammates not only want to top their Tokyo medal, but also give a fitting farewell to iconic goalkeeper Sreejesh, who is retiring after the Paris Games.

Sreejesh, better known as 'The Wall', has been outstanding throughout the tournament, standing tall like a sentry guarding the goal and enjoying every moment of his last Olympic participation.

In the match against Great Britain, Sreejesh made 10 incredible saves from shots and successfully defended 10 penalty corners, showing his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to his team.

“When I stepped onto the field today (Sunday), there were two options for me. This could be my last match or I get a chance to play two more matches and I think I have two more matches now,” Sreejesh said later.

“Look, whoever comes to the semi-final, we (will) just play our own game. That's it, that's important, because now it's a different game, because we're down one man and we have to focus on that now.”

India face a challenging semi-final without the services of Amit Rohidas, a crucial defender and first rusher in short-corner defence. Rohidas was given a controversial red card in the match against Britain, a decision that Hockey India has appealed.

His suspension will have a significant impact on India's penalty corner options as Rohidas has been the second best set-piece player after Harmanpreet. The captain will now bear the full responsibility in this aspect of the game.

“Now, these things are out of our control. Although it is a setback not to have Amit on the field for the semi-finals, we are focused on the task at hand,” said Harmanpreet, who has been India's top scorer at the Games with seven goals.

“What stood out in our performance on Sunday was the team's ability to take on the added responsibility of a key position that Amit played. Every player stepped up and even until the last minute we fought back.”

India and Germany, ranked fifth and fourth in the world respectively, are evenly matched in terms of recent head-to-head performance and international standing. Their most memorable encounter was the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, where India secured a thrilling 5-4 victory thanks to a stunning last-second save by Sreejesh.

In preparation for the Paris Games, India and Germany played practice matches, with the Indian team winning five of the six matches.

The last meetings between the two teams took place during the FIH Pro League match in London in June this year. India defeated Germany 3-0 in the first match but lost the return match 2-3.

Germany, the reigning world champions and four-time Olympic champions, reached the semi-finals after beating Argentina 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

“We wanted to face Germany in the final. At least that was what we had discussed among ourselves during the team meetings before the Olympics,” Harmanpreet said. “They are challenging opponents and when we play them, the game usually goes to the last second.”

The Netherlands, who defeated Australia in the quarter-finals, will face Spain, who knocked out reigning Olympic champions Belgium.

