An NBA star helped put the spotlight on the U.S. women's table tennis teamExBulletin

The U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in table tennis. But interest from an NBA star has helped propel the three-person women's team into the spotlight for the first event on Tuesday.

There’s one Olympic sport in which the U.S. has never won a medal: table tennis. The U.S. women’s team opens play tomorrow, and they’re getting more attention than ever thanks to an unlikely fan superstar. NPR’s Becky Sullivan met the team and has this story.

BECKY SULLIVAN, BYLINE: It's something that could only happen at the Olympics. NBA star Steph Curry walked up to basketball teammate Anthony Edwards to introduce him to a group of women he'd just met.

(SOUND OF ARCHIVE RECORDING)

ANTHONY EDWARDS: In what – ping-pong?

SULLIVAN: The women, of course, are Olympic athletes too, the U.S. women's table tennis team – Amy Wong, Rachel Sung and Lily Zhang.

(SOUND OF ARCHIVE RECORDING)

EDWARDS: I don't believe it. I don't believe it.

SULLIVAN: There's some friendly trash talk. The women are pretty confident they can shut him out.

(SOUND OF ARCHIVE RECORDING)

EDWARDS: I score one point.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Absolutely not.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Laughter).

EDWARDS: One point. I score.

LILY ZHANG: I mean, there's only one way: just try it.

EDWARDS: What – what – Okay.

SULLIVAN: There's only one way – try it out, Lily Zhang is heard saying. The video went viral, and it kicked off a crazy first week at the Olympics for the table tennis team. Anthony Edwards came to cheer on Zhang in her singles event last week, and the basketball team invited all the table tennis players to practice.

(SOUND OF SQUEAKING SNEAKERS)

SULLIVAN: They exchanged autographs and Edwards stopped by to say hello.

(SOUND OF ARCHIVE RECORDING)

EDWARDS: Hey. Thanks for coming. Yeah, I enjoyed watching you guys.

ZHANG: It was just really cool to see him. He said he really enjoyed watching us play, which was really cool to hear.

SULLIVAN: Spoiler alert: Lily Zhang says they haven't fought each other yet.

ZHANG: Yes. We would like to play (laughter).

SULLIVAN: They've heard this stuff before, they all say — someone who's not a table tennis player and is so confident that he can score a point or two. I asked them if they'd ever thought, You know what? OK, let's play. Rachel Sung has been so good for so long that her story was about a couple of boys in high school.

RACHEL SUNG: And I think eventually, at our graduation party or something, I was like, OK. Let's play. (laughter) Yeah, it didn't go so well for them.

SULLIVAN: Competitive table tennis is a very different beast than what you played in your basement as a kid, says Amy Wong. The ball can reach speeds of 60 or 70 miles per hour, and the spin players can put on the ball is wild.

AMY WONG: Usually it's sad for them.

(LAUGHTER)

WONG: The outcome is quite sad, and reality hits home when they realize how difficult table tennis is (laughter).

SULLIVAN: Since table tennis was introduced at the Olympics in 1988, the sport has been dominated by China, which has won nearly every gold medal to date. But in the U.S., table tennis players — even the professionals — have to balance other priorities. Wong is a full-time pre-med student at UCLA. Lily Zhang is the veteran of the team. She's 28, and this is her fourth Olympics.

ZHANG: I have to manage my own schedule. I'm usually alone at tournaments and it's tough. It takes away from your focus on the table and your skills and what you need to do to improve. So if we had that team around us, I think that medal wouldn't be so far-fetched.

SULLIVAN: There are promising signs of progress, they say. Their teammate Kanak Jha last week became the first American man to reach the round of 16 in an Olympic singles event. And for the women's team, Rachel Sung says, they just feel like more people care this year.

SUNG: I’ve noticed that a lot more people are really paying attention to our sport this time around during the Olympics, maybe because of our interactions with them. A lot of my friends have messaged me and said, oh my God. All my other friends know about this and want to watch it now. So I think this is definitely the media push that we needed.

SULLIVAN: Zhang, Sung and Wong's team opens its Olympic run Tuesday against Germany. Team USA basketball also has to play this week, so Anthony Edwards can't make it. But if the table tennis team makes it to the medal rounds on Sunday, Edwards says he'll be there. Becky Sullivan, NPR News, Paris.

(SOUNDBITE OF CORY WONG'S “KING BOZZI”)

