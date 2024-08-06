Yunus Sports Hub and ITTF sign innovative Memorandum of Understanding





In a next step towards the sustainable use of sport for social good, the Yunus Sports Hub (YSH) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), including the ITTF Foundation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This MoU marks the beginning of a partnership focused on harnessing the power of table tennis to address societal challenges. By combining Yunus Sports Hubs’ expertise in social entrepreneurship with ITTF’s extensive network and experience in sports, the partnership aims to create sustainable and impactful programs that promote health, education and social inclusion. This partnership also aims to leverage the global reach and influence of table tennis to create social impact and foster community development. “We are delighted to be partnering with the International Table Tennis Federation,” said Professor Muhammad Yunus, 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, 2020 Olympic Games winner and co-founder of Yunus Sports Hub. “This MoU embodies our shared vision of using sport and social enterprise to create meaningful change in people’s lives. Together, we can reach more communities and inspire action for a triple-digit world: zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions.” The Yunus Sports Hub, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, is known for its commitment to social entrepreneurship and innovation in sustainability on all three fronts: people, planet and prosperity. The International Table Tennis Federation, the governing body for all international table tennis associations, is committed to promoting the sport globally and fostering inclusivity and taking steps to do so more sustainably, together with its Foundation which focuses on the human side of sustainability. Petra Srling, President of the ITTF, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership and said: “The ITTF is committed to making table tennis a sport for all, for life and for future generations. This partnership with Yunus Sports Hub allows us to increase our impact and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with a social business approach. We look forward to working together to create meaningful and lasting change. It was a real pleasure to meet Professor Yunus in person and take this important step together.” The MoU focuses on environmental sustainability, social entrepreneurship and educational support and includes concrete work areas such as social procurement and zero waste solutions. These initiatives aim to empower individuals and communities through the inclusive and accessible sport of table tennis and to develop a number of more sustainable solutions for major table tennis events and initiatives. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the journey to harness sport for sustainable development. By joining forces, the Yunus Sports Hub and the International Table Tennis Federation are poised to have a profound impact on communities worldwide. About the Yunus Sports Hub The Yunus Sports Hub is a global initiative focused on using the power of sport to address social issues and promote sustainable development. Founded by Professor Muhammad Yunus, the YSH aims to create a world where sport can contribute to social, economic and environmental progress. About the International Table Tennis Federation The International Table Tennis Federation is the world governing body for the sport of table tennis. With the mission of making table tennis accessible to all, the ITTF organizes international competitions, promotes the sport at all levels and works for the global development of the game. About the International Table Tennis Federation Foundation (ITTF Foundation)Founded in 2018, was established by the International Table Tennis Federation as an independent global non-profit organization, working in the field of Sport for Development (S4D). The ITTF Foundation uses the characteristics of table tennis to create positive change through the sport; attracting more people to play, while working with them on various issues related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, to improve their daily lives.

