Sports
Jim Harbaugh Responds to Leaked Allegations About Michigan Football: 'I Make No Apologies'
New allegations emerged about Michigan's football program over the weekend when a draft of the NCAA's notice of allegations was obtained by ESPN on Sunday.
The lawsuit alleges that Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore allegedly deleted a series of 52 text messages with former Wolverines employee Connor Stalions in 2023, the same day that rumors surfaced that Stalions was the kingpin of Michigan’s operation to steal game signals from future opponents.
Harbaugh, who lives more than 2,000 miles from Ann Arbor, Michigan and is preparing to start his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, was questioned about the allegations Monday after training camp practice.
“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson,” Harbaugh told reporters in El Segundo, Calif. “I raised my family with that lesson. I preached that lesson to the teams I coached.
“Nobody's perfect. When you stumble, you apologize and make it right. Today I make no apologies. I had no part, knowledge or complicity in those accusations. So for me, it's back to work and attacking with a fervor unknown to humanity.”
According to the notice of charges, Harbaugh is accused of failing to cooperate with the NCAA's investigation by not allowing the organization to review records from his personal cell phone. Harbaugh could face a show-cause penalty if he returns to coaching in the collegiate ranks.
Meanwhile, the Chargers open their three-game exhibition series on Saturday with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
