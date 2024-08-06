Tennis teams set date for 2024 Legends Cup kick-off





Community members are invited to join the Wichita State tennis teams for an evening of free food, fun and skill instruction at the annualLegends Cup Kick-OffTuesday, August 20 at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex on the campus of Wichita State University. The event serves as a launch party for the Legends Cup Tennis League, a weekly fall competition that pairs amateur tennis players with local “legends,” including current and former Shockers.Click HERE for more information about the competition. Festivities begin at 6:00 PM with a free clinic open to all ages and skill levels. Players do not need to be in the league to attend the clinic. Dinner and refreshments will be provided. This is the fifth year that the teams have hosted the Legends Cup and players of all ages and levels are invited to participate in the event. “The Legends Cup is always a lot of fun for everyone,” said the women's team head coach Colin Foster said. “Everyone who signs up will be paired with a Shocker player or coach for at least six games. You really get to know us and the teams while playing and you can have a lot of fun with them.” Participants in the competition will also have the opportunity to bid on playing partners, with proceeds going to the Shocker tennis programs. “The League is competitive, but it's also a lot of fun,” Foster said. “I encourage anyone who is interested to contact me and ask more questions and come to the free clinic on August 20th for an evening of fun.” For questions or to comment, please send an email Colin Foster Send an email to [email protected].

