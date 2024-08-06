Novak Djokovic has now won everything there is to win

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) has achieved an unparalleled level of success in his career. However, he was never an Olympic champion and it was the one thing that eluded him. But with his victory over Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) in the final of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, he has achieved the one thing he wanted his whole life, an Olympic gold medal. Djokovic has completed the quest for the “Career Golden Slam”. He has finally done it all. He has won everything in tennis. He waited until he was 37, but he has completed tennis. This transcends tennis and is one of the greatest sports moments ever. This article takes a closer look at Djokovic's achievements.

Most Grand Slam titles (24)

Australian Open

It all started at the 2008 Australian Open, where Djokovic won his first Slam title at the age of 21. Although he was already a top player at that time, the Slams were still dominated by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in straight sets in the semi-finals and made a statement to the tennis world. The beginning of his peak also started at the 2011 Australian Open, where he won his second Slam title after a three-year hiatus. The Australian Open eventually became his favorite Slam, as he won eight more titles there. He has won the most Australian Open titles in tennis history, with 10, and has never lost a final.

Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic first won Wimbledon in 2011. It was his first Grand Slam victory outside of the Australian Open and his third overall. Winning Wimbledon was Djokovic's childhood dream and he has fulfilled that dream multiple times throughout his career. His seven Wimbledon titles are the second-most in tennis history, behind only Roger Federer (eight). He has won Wimbledon at crucial moments in his career. Djokovic's 2018 Wimbledon title came at a time when he was coming back from a serious injury and was far from his best. He was ranked outside the Top 20 and defeated Rafael Nadal in an epic match en route to the title. That Wimbledon triumph reignited his passion and he began to dominate the tour.

US open

Novak Djokovic's first Slam final came at the 2007 US Open, where he was defeated by Roger Federer. Djokovic got revenge by defeating Roger Federer at the 2011 US Open en route to the title. Some of Djokovic's most devastating losses have come at the US Open. He was one win away from achieving a “Calendar Grand Slam” (winning all four Slams in the same year) at the 2021 US Open. Despite this, he has won four US Open titles, one fewer than Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors, who have the most in the Open era in men's tennis.

French Open

The French Open was the last hurdle for Djokovic to complete his set and it took the longest to do so. He lost three French Open finals before finally winning it in 2016 against Andy Murray. The French Open is the toughest Grand Slam for Djokovic to win, due to Rafael Nadal, who has won it 14 times and has stopped Djokovic numerous times. Djokovic is the only player to beat Nadal twice at the French Open and the only player to win more than one French Open title in the 21st century. Djokovic has won three titles at the French Open.

Most weeks as world number 1

Novak Djokovic first became world No. 1 on July 4, 2011, after defeating Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon final. Since then, he has held the world No. 1 ranking for 428 weeks, 118 weeks more than second-placed Roger Federer. Becoming world No. 1 was another childhood dream of Djokovic's and is a reflection not only of his talent but also of his relentless pursuit of greatness. He has finished the year as world No. 1 eight times in his career, the most in tennis history. He also became the oldest man to end the year as world No. 1 when he did so at the age of 36 in 2023.

Career Golden Masters

The ATP Masters 1000 is one of the biggest tournaments in tennis. Winning all nine active ATP Masters tournaments is called the Career Golden Masters. Novak Djokovic is the only player to have accomplished this feat. And he’s done it twice, which makes it even more ridiculous. His first Masters title came in 2007 at the Miami Masters. By 2013, Djokovic had won eight of the nine Masters, but the Cincinnati Masters made him wait another five years. After losing in five finals at the Cincinnati Masters, Djokovic got one in his hands in 2018 by beating Roger Federer in the final.

Djokovic captured the Career Golden Masters for the second time when he won the Cincinnati Masters in 2020. Djokovic has won a record 40 Masters titles. Masters events are played on a variety of surfaces and in different conditions throughout the year, highlighting his versatility, consistency and willingness to persevere despite the heartbreaking moments.

Most Tour Finals titles

Winning the Tour Finals is one of the hardest things to do in tennis. The eight best players of the year compete for the title at the ATP Finals and it is the second most points-winning event (1500) after a Slam (2000). There are no easy matches in the Tour Finals and a player has to play at his best in every match. Djokovic has won seven Tour Finals titles, the most in history. He won his first Tour Finals in 2008 and it was one of his favorite and most successful tournaments. For comparison, his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, has never won this tournament.

Davis Cup title

The Davis Cup is a historic team competition that began in 1900. It is one of the most prestigious events in tennis, contested annually between teams from over 150 countries. The Serbian loves playing for his country and is very proud of it. Djokovic won the Davis Cup in 2010, giving Serbia its first Davis Cup title. Djokovic played a major role in the victory, as he won all seven of his singles matches.

Olympic gold

Winning the gold medal for Serbia at the Olympics was the only thing missing from Djokovic’s resume, and he did it at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. At 37, he is the oldest Olympic singles champion in tennis history. If Djokovic had won the Olympics earlier, it wouldn’t have been so meaningful. No title all year, beaten by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and then beat him on the French clay as a heavy underdog. This gold medal saves everything, and he did it without dropping a set.

>Somehow this feels even sweeter knowing that this was probably his last Olympics and the twilight of his career. After so many devastating losses at the Olympics, he won a second medal for his country and a gold as well. Poetic is the word.

Novak Djokovic is an inspiration

Winning Olympic gold at 37, on clay, seven weeks after knee surgery, and beating the man who has won the last two Majors. It shows the true greatness of Djokovic’s mental fortitude, when all the odds were against him. Djokovic has defied the odds time and time again. It only makes sense that he would do it again, on the biggest international stage. It’s the stuff of legends.

Success comes when you are mentally strong enough to show yourself and are willing to accept the heartbreak. With this attitude Djokovic kept ticking one box after another and won everything there is for a tennis player to win. Novak Djokovic proved once again that we should never give up, keep going for the things we want in life and that some days the good things will come because everything is possible if we have enough faith and heart. An inspiration to never give up.

He is a true example of willpower. His thought process should be studied, not his tennis. When it comes to tennis, there is no one equal to Novak Djokovic. His level at this age is a kind of absurdity. There is nothing left for him to win. He is not only the best tennis player of all time, but also the best athlete of all time.

Main photo credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports