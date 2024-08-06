Argentine women make dramatic comeback, ending Germany's Olympic dream





Argentina became the second women's team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics hockey tournament, despite falling behind with three minutes to go in the quarter-final against Germany. After 57 goalless minutes, Die Danas took the lead when Vikoria Huse brilliantly converted a penalty to put her team within touching distance of the last four. Incredibly, Las Leonas levelled the scores with just over a minute remaining, when Eugenia Trinchinetti headed a perfect penalty corner past Germany goalkeeper Nathalie Kubalski to force the match to a shoot-out. Argentine goalkeeper Cristina Consentino put in an exceptional performance in the one-on-one matches, keeping a clean sheet while Julieta Jankunas and Zoe Diaz de Armas scored the goals in the 2-0 shoot-out win, sparking jubilation on the pitch and among the thousands of Leonas fans at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium. We are really happy, tired, but really happy, said Argentina's Agustina Albertarrio, who won silver with Las Leonas at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This is great. I love our team. I have no words to explain it, but now we have to rest and we have to keep fighting, because now we have a very hard match (in the semi-finals). When asked if she felt Argentina's hopes were dashed when Germany scored so late in the game, Albertarrio said: No, we always say we're going to fight until the end. The other day we played (a group game) against Australia and they scored with six seconds left, so we felt we had a lot of time. “When we scored the goal, I thought, this is our game,” continued Albertarrio. “Our goalie was great, and the fans were great. When we play in another country, the fans are always there. They are really great. Argentina's semi-final opponents are the Netherlands and Great Britain, who will play each other later today. The hockey competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from Saturday 27 July to Friday 9 August. Both the men's and women's competitions will feature 12 teams, divided into two groups of six prior to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches. For more information on the hockey competitions at Paris 2024, visit Olympic Games. Hockey. #Hockey

#Paris2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fih.hockey/events/the-olympic-games-paris-2024/news/argentina-women-stage-dramatic-comeback-to-end-germanys-olympic-dream

