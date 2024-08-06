Sports
Cricket world mourns loss of legend at age 55
By Mohamed Bahaa
Graham Thorpe, a celebrated figure in cricket, has died at the age of 55, leaving behind a legacy that has had a profound impact on the cricket community worldwide. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed his passing, marking the end of an era for one of cricket’s most revered batsmen.
Thorpe, who represented England in 100 Test matches from 1993 to 2005, became known for his remarkable batting skills, hitting 6,744 runs, including 16 centuries. He was also a key player in 82 One-Day Internationals. In his domestic career with Surrey, from 1988 to 2005, he scored almost 20,000 runs, cementing his status as a cricketing great.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away,” the ECB said. “There seem to be no adequate words to express the profound shock we feel at Graham's passing. He was more than one of England's greatest ever batsmen, he was a much-loved member of the cricket family and revered by fans across the world. His skill was undisputed and his ability and achievements during an international career spanning 13 years brought so much happiness to his team-mates and the supporters of England and Surrey CCC. Later, as a coach, he led the finest talent from the England men's team to some incredible victories in all formats of the game. The cricketing world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff and all his family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contribution to the game.”
After retiring as a player, Thorpe moved into coaching, joining the ECB in 2010 as lead batting coach and eventually serving as assistant coach under Chris Silverwood. However, following the disappointing 2021-22 Ashes series, he stepped down from his coaching duties. In 2022, he was appointed head coach of the Afghanistan national team, but his health prevented him from taking up the role.
In May 2022, Thorpe was admitted to hospital with a serious illness. New England captain Ben Stokes honoured him by wearing a shirt with Thorpe's name and cap number during a match against New Zealand at Lords.
Thorpe's international debut was marked by a century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993. His career reached its peak during the winter of 2001–02, when crucial centuries in Lahore and Colombo gave him historic series victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Despite personal challenges, including a break after marital problems in 2002, Thorpe made a successful return to cricket, playing his last Test match for England against Bangladesh at Chester-le-Street in 2005, earning his 100th cap.
The passing of Graham Thorpe is a great loss to the cricket community, with fans, players and colleagues reflecting on the indelible mark he left on the game.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/posts/graham-thorpe-cricket-world-mourns-the-loss-of-a-legend-at-55-01j4hvff6h96
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
