GC Tennis: Tiger Tennis Can Have Best Season in Program History





As excitement builds for the upcoming school year, Corsicana High School tennis head coach Chad White is expecting a banner season with a group of stellar student-athletes, most of whom have been playing together since high school. White believes this could be the most successful year of his coaching career and there is much for Tiger Tennis players and fans to be excited about. A few boys and girls graduated last year, but most of the team is coming back, he said. The remaining players are talented and have been training all summer. We have set high goals and should have a strong performance. When the path to the postseason begins in the summer, no Corsicana team will be further along than tennis. By the time the bell rings on the first day of school, the team will have played about 10 games and the players will have been playing since the hottest days of the summer. It's great that the entire team has come to the voluntary summer workouts, White said. They want to be here and they know what's at stake if they want to have a great season. Motivating kids is key to success in any high school sport, but White said it's been a joy to coach the group this year. They're all great kids and good students who are very coachable and represent Corsicana well, he said. If you can reach their hearts and get them to participate, then you really have something to build on. Another reason to be excited is the addition of CHS Class of 2009 alum and assistant coach Nick Tafacory, who qualified for Regionals in all four years of his high school tennis career. Nick is a great addition to the District in more ways than just tennis, White said. He is a brilliant guy who speaks multiple languages ​​and has taught at the college level. He can keep up with the kids and will be a huge asset to the program. He is going to make us even better. Last year’s team made its second straight trip to the UIL Regional Semi-Finals, but lost to Frisco Centennial, who went on to claim the 5A state title. This year’s Tigers are vying to be one of the top 10 teams in the state and, if all goes well, make a deep run in the playoffs with a chance to go all the way. “We know this year's path is similar, and we're a good fit for some other potential playoff teams,” he said. “If the right scenario comes along, we could have a shot at playing for State. This is what we've been working toward for years, a chance to go after a season like this.” Corsicana High School fall tennis is scheduled to host Mansfield and China Spring in a quad match on July 31. The district opener is also at home, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, against Crandall. The Tigers close out the regular season on Oct. 1 at home against Ennis.

