India vs Germany in hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 – Harmanpreet's team aiming for historic final

The Indian men’s hockey team has made it to the semi-finals of the Olympic Games again. The last time they made it to the semi-finals back-to-back was in 1968 and 1972. Reaching the semi-finals in the toughest competition in the sport is no mean feat. The men’s team will now aim to go one step further and reach the final, something they haven’t done since 1980 – also the last time they won the gold medal.

Who stands in their way? Germany, the world champions and the best team at these Olympic Games.

When is the game?

The match will take place on Tuesday, August 6 and will start at 10:30 PM IST.

The big picture

This Indian team will be full of confidence and belief. They qualified for the quarterfinals despite not being at their best. They finished second in the group after beating Australia with an impressive attack and then overcame the challenge of Great Britain in a shootout after playing with 10 men for almost three quarters.

Not a single player from the team played a bad game against the Aussies and Great Britain. In both games, in completely different circumstances, the Indian players stood up and defeated the two big teams who were among the favorites for the medals. India fully deserved their place in the semi-finals.

But beating Germany in this form will require another special effort. They suffered an early group stage defeat to Spain, but since then they have made huge improvements and are unstoppable. They finished top of the group after beating the likes of the Netherlands and Great Britain, and then defeated a spirited Argentina to reach the semi-finals.

The best thing about this German team is that they don’t rely on one style or a few players to make the difference. They are so good in open play that they have scored 14 field goals, more than any other team at this Olympics. They have only scored three penalty corner goals, but that was from 13 chances, which makes them second best in penalty corner success rate.

They have excellent forwards on the field, who create and score — Niklas Wellen and Justus Weigand have four and three field goals respectively. They also have world-class drag flickers in Gonzalo Peillat and Christopher Ruhr, who have scored seven goals between them, including three field goals. Even on defense, they have conceded just eight goals in six games, the joint-fewest in the tournament, along with India.

Their all-round game is the best in the business and the players have the experience of winning a major tournament — the World Cup in India last year. They scored eight goals against France, then stopped the Netherlands from scoring, then survived a final quarter storm from Great Britain to secure a win, then scored a winning goal late in the fourth quarter in the quarter-final against Argentina.

India must therefore produce another perfect performance against a strong team. The key for India is to ensure that Germany does not score too early and run away with the game. That is what Spain did against the Germans. Max Caldas’ side made it difficult for Germany to score in open play and then took their chances to secure a 2-0 victory.

The Germans have won every game in which they have scored first; they generally start very quickly. The opening goals against the Netherlands, South Africa, France and Argentina all came in the first 10 minutes.

Main cast

For Germany, it has to be Wellen. Wellen is one of the most lethal attacking players in the world and can make a big difference with his relentless work rate, ability to create chances and score crucial goals. He was the best player at last year’s World Cup and he continues his huge tournament impact at this Olympics.

And then there is Peillat with his dragflicks and Mats Grambusch, the inspiring midfielder and captain of the team. In big games, both players raise their level and usually deliver for their team.

For India, the obvious names are PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh, but in the absence of Amit Rohidas (whose one-match ban India has appealed), Sumit will be the key defender. Against Britain, Sumit was a tower of strength, thwarting several attacking chances to keep India in the game.

Statistics

One on one: India has played 18 matches against Germany since 2018, winning eight and losing six, with the rest being draws.

India have won seven of their last eight matches against Germany, but the only defeat came in the most recent clash between the two teams, during the FIH Pro League in June.

Ruhr has scored seven goals in 15 games for Germany this year. When he scores, Germany wins.

What did they say?

Christopher Ruhr: “India are going to be a hell of a game. I mean, they got the red card and they went to the shoot-out, which is extraordinary. And yes, we have to be there. And if we were there, we would win, but we have to show ourselves.”

Craig Fulton after the win over Great Britain: “We have been talking about defense for 14 months and we have dug deep and Sree [Sreejesh] was immense. When you talk about defending, it is also about showing your love for your teammate by marking and helping him. And Sreejesh did that for us and we did that for him.”