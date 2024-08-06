PCB confirms three new competitions in domestic cricket calendar for 2024-25





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the introduction of three new competitions for the upcoming domestic season, which will now run for almost a year – from September 2024 to August 2025. A five-team Champions tournament – ​​as ESPNcricinfo reported in June – will be played in various formats that aim to “bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket”, according to a press release from the PCB.

The five teams – Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Stallions and Wolves – will compete in the Champions One-Day Cup from September 1 to 29, the Champions T20 Cup from December 21 to January 2 and the Champions Pentagular (first-class cricket) from May 28 to August 5.

With these additions, the PCB now organises three first-class tournaments (the others being the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the President's Trophy), two List-A tournaments (the other being the President's Cup) and three T20 competitions (the others being the National T20 Cup and the PSL), taking the number of senior men's matches from 203 to 261.

“Our current standings – sixth in Tests, fourth in ODIs and seventh in T20Is – do not reflect the true potential and legacy of Pakistan cricket,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said. “To regain our rightful place at the pinnacle of world cricket, we need to innovate, strategically improve, expand and strengthen our domestic structure. The introduction of the three Champions tournaments is a bold step in this direction.

“The Champions tournaments bring together our most talented and consistent players from domestic cricket with our centrally contracted players, creating an environment that reflects the intensity of international cricket.”

The Champions tournaments will feature around 150 of the country’s best players, although details of the selection process have not yet been announced. But the plans have the approval of Waqar Younis, the chairman’s new adviser on cricket affairs, who was flanked by Naqvi at a press conference in Lahore to announce the tournaments. Younis will be responsible for the cricket side of the board’s business, in a broad role similar to that of Rob Key at the ECB.

Each of the five teams will potentially have an owner, as well as a mentor. This will be in addition to the regular coaching staff, from a head coach to an analyst and a media manager. Each team will also have a dedicated high-performance centre in Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Sialkot.

The PCB has also increased the contracts for domestic players by PKR 550,000 for Category 1, PKR 400,000 for Category 2 and PKR 250,000 for Category 3. The contracts offered in 2023-24 were PKR 300,000 for Category A+, PKR 200,000 for Category A, PKR 185,000 for Category B, PKR 170,000 for Category C, PKR 150,000 for Category D, PKR 100,000 for Category E and PKR 50,000 for Category F.

The match fees for domestic matches have also been increased, from PKR 40,000 in the white-ball format to PKR 125,000 in 50-over cricket, PKR 100,000 in T20 cricket and from PKR 80,000 to PKR 200,000 in red-ball cricket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/pcb-confirms-three-new-competitions-in-domestic-cricket-calendar-for-2024-25-1446487 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos