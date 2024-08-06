Notre Dame Football LT Charles Jagusah expected to miss the 2024 season

The question marks surrounding Notre Dame's starting offensive tackles grew even greater on Monday. Notre Dame Football announced Monday afternoon that sophomore Charles JagusahThe projected starting left tackle for the Irish is expected to miss the 2024 season after tearing his right pectoralis (chest) muscle in his chest during Saturday’s practice. Jagusah’s injury will require surgery before he can begin his journey back to competition. The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Jagusah started at left tackle in Notre Dame's 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29, replacing unanimous All-America left tackle Joe Alt in the starting lineup after Alt opted to skip the bowl and enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Alt was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the fifth overall pick. SUBSCRIBE TO WITHIN ND SPORTS TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw 9a HR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTg4Nzc0NTAyMyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3Bs Y hbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

related content

Notre Dame football TE Kevin Bauman aims for healthy end to his college career Notre Dame is ranked No. 7 in the preseason Coaches Poll Bigger, bolder Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love shoots into spotlight Notebook: Denbrock praises Notre Dame O-line and receivers for summer success Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans finds energy, excitement for return —————————————— —– ——– The Irish are also replacing their starting right tackle from last season after Blake Visserwho was selected in the second round by the Houston Texans, left the Notre Dame program after three seasons, as did Alt. Junior Aamil Wagner emerged as the starting right tackle early in preseason training camp after Tosh Bakkera senior, started at that position in the Sun Bowl. Freshmen Anthonie Knapp took second-team left tackle reps during Notre Dame’s first three preseason practices when reporters were present. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph will have to decide if moving one of Notre Dame’s right tackle options to left tackle is better for the Irish starting lineup. Wagner, 6-6 and 290 pounds, would seem like a more natural fit at left tackle than Baker (6-8, 320) because of his speed and athleticism. But Baker has more experience at the position. He started two games at left tackle in 2021 before suffering a concussion and eventually losing the starting role for good to Alt. Baker spent the 2023 season as the Alts’ backup at left tackle until the Sun Bowl. He even started Ohio State’s game at extra tackle/tight end. Baker, who has played in 36 games over the past four seasons, saw action in 11 games last season. He’ll need to make big strides this year to live up to the expectations that came with him when he came to Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Phoenix Pinnacle, ranked the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 137 overall in the 2020 class by Rivals. Wagner played seven games last season as a reserve right tackle behind Fisher and then Baker. He didn’t see playing time as a freshman in 2022. He came to Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Huber Heights, Ohio. Wayne was ranked the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 126 overall in the class of 2022. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE BULLETIN BOARD

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE WITHIN ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Rivals didn't like Knapp nearly as much as Baker and Wagner did as high school recruits. Knapp, a product of Roswell (Ga.) High, was ranked the No. 69 offensive tackle and rated as a three-star prospect. But Rudolph made Knapp a priority after he was accepted at Notre Dame. Rudolph previously recruited Knapp while he was coaching at Virginia Tech. Knapp began earning his trust in the winter as an early enrollee by preparing to play either the tackle position or center. Two other wild cards could play a role in determining the tackle positions: sophomore Sullivan Absher and freshmen Guerby LambertRudolph thought enough of Absher (6-7, 321) to slot him into the No. 2 left guard role, competing behind returning starters Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler, who are in an open competition that Absher could enter. Absher was a four-star recruit ranked the No. 29 offensive tackle in the class of 2023 by Rivals, out of Belmont (N.C.) South Point. Lambert already appears to be a good fit as a 6-7, 318-pound June entrant. But Lambert, who was ranked the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 37 overall in the 2024 class out of West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial by Rivals, would have the steepest hill to climb in terms of learning the playbook due to his summer arrival. Jagusah played in just two games last season, the final regular-season game at Stanford, aside from the Sun Bowl. He spent most of the year working in the scout offense while getting into shape after surgery in February to repair the PCL in his right knee. That injury forced Jagusah to sit out the All-American Bowl and not defend his title as wrestling state champion for Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman. Rivals ranked Jagusah as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 167 overall in the class of 2023. Walk-on defensive back Marty Auera senior, also suffered a serious injury during practice on Saturday. He is also expected to miss the 2024 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will require surgery.