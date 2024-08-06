Derby between Blackwood and Newbridge





Despite some positive results for teams from Caerphilly last weekend, there are still several teams in danger of relegation in the South East Wales Cricket League. In the second division it was an all Caerphilly affair between Blackwood City And Newbridge Cricket Club. Newbridge were the stronger of the two teams this season and elected to bat first, posting a very high total of 296 runs for the home side. Blackwood fell 88 runs short, all out in the final over. They remain one from bottom as Newbridge move up to seventh. There was good news for both division three teams as To make Pentyrch was eager to win again. The visitors batted first and put up a respectable total of 221 for Machen to try. They managed to complete the chase in 37 overs and won by five wickets. Crumb made the short journey to Lisvane, where the hosts batted first and posted a low total of 133, all out in 33 overs. The visitors reached the target with ease and eventually won by eight wickets, placing them one place behind Machen in seventh place. Without game for Pontymister Athletics in division four we go to division seven where Abercarn faced a strong Monmouth team. Monmouth batted first and posted a respectable total of 241, all out after 37 overs. The visitors had half a chance but fell short by 60 runs. Abercarn are in seventh place after that loss. There was another derby match in division ten between Cefn Fforest and Maesycwmmer and the seconds of Blackwood Town. Cefn Fforest batted first but posted a very poor total of 131 for the visitors to tackle. Blackwood made the total in 32 overs and won with seven wickets remaining. Cefn Fforest and Maesycwmmer are still bottom with two wins.



