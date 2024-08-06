Sports
How MSU Fixes Its O- and D-Lines
EAST LANSING Jonathan Smith arrives with a mission to get Michigan State football back to its best.
If there was a silver lining to a poor defense heading into the 2023 season, it came from a talented defensive line that appeared poised to bring back much of its talent. And there was a glimmer of hope, through the fog on offense, as a touted group of young offensive linemen began receiving crucial on-the-job training to cover up the past and pave the way for a brighter future.
Then came April. By the time the Spartans’ 15 spring practices wrapped up, those two potential strengths became some of Smith’s biggest questions heading into the summer.
It's a little bit of a unique football game right now. You could coach a long time, like I have, but the way the game is now, it's different, new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Thursday. I think there's 10, 11 guys, maybe more, that weren't here to play in the spring and then they come in and you start counting. It's different. And so the guys that were here, that played in the spring, that have a little bit more experience in what you're asking them to do, those guys are invaluable.
Michigan State football's offense has intriguing assets. But can the Spartans put it together?
The biggest turnovers came on defense. The oft-injured Simeon Barrow and rising Detroit native Derrick Harmon, the starting defensive tackles a year ago, both came in and pulled out of the portal after Mel Tucker was fired. Both appeared primed to anchor the middle of MSU’s front seven, with seasoned veteran Maverick Hansen set to join them for a sixth and final season in a three-man rotation.
Before the end of spring practice, Barrow dove back into the portal, eventually heading to Miami, Florida. Harmon followed soon after the final open spring practice on April 20, remaining in the Big Ten but moving across the country to join Oregon. That leaves Hansen as the only returning defensive tackle who played at MSU.
Obviously, when there's a change in the program, you're going to have turnover. People have a chance to decide where they want to go, and we wish people the best, Rossi said. The guys we had, great. The guys we needed to add, let's get them, let's make sure we get the right people that fit us and our culture. And I thought we did a good job of that.
Outside, the Spartans return former Florida transfer Khris Bogle, along with a pair of young prospects in sophomores Jalen Thompson and Ken Talley. But the portal also claimed two other Tucker recruits, with former four-star prospects Andrew Depaepe (Indiana) and Bai Jobe (Kansas) leaving the program in the spring after 2023 starter Zion Young (Missouri) left shortly after the season.
Hansen offers a proven and productive veteran who started four games last season and eight in his career. The Spartans, Rossi said, also traded experienced transfers DQuan Douse (Georgia Tech), RuQuan Buckley (Nebraska), Ben Roberts (Oregon) and Jalen Satchell (Old Dominion/Temple) to bolster the middle. And on the perimeter, MSU added Quindarius Dunningan from Middle Tennessee State in the spring and brought in transfers Anthony Jones (Indiana/Oregon) and Tyler Gillison (Cincinnati) this summer to go along with a returning fringe group that also includes veteran Avery Dunn.
“We're coming back,” Bogle said. “You have my word: We're coming back to one of the best defensive D-lines, corners, linebackers, the entire defense as a unit is going to be the best in the Big Ten and the best in the country.”
Said Rossi, who arrives after seven years at Minnesota (and the last five as the Gophers' defensive coordinator): I think I've been in the (Big Ten) a long time. You've got to build it from the lineout. If you can't stop the run in the Big Ten, it's going to be a challenge no matter how athletic you are. So we've got to make sure we have guys who can do that.
The same goes for the attack.
While MSU’s struggles up front continued last season, the Spartans averaged a program-worst 89.5 rushing yards per game, and the building blocks along the line appeared poised to grow. Even after one starter, right tackle Spencer Brown, transferred to Oklahoma following the coaching change and three others (Kevin Wigenton II to Illinois, Keyshawn Blackstock to Arkansas and Braden Miller to California) also left the program.
Two more expected returning starters left after spring training. Right guard Geno VanDeMark went to Alabama and Ethan Boyd, who was slated to take over at right tackle for Brown, also left. Boyd graduated from MSU this summer but reportedly did not report to Colorado and is expected to retire from football, according to reporters covering the Buffaloes. With the graduation losses of center Nick Samac and left guard J.D. Duplain, that leaves left tackle Brandon Baldwin as the only offensive lineman returning with significant experience for the Spartans, though senior Dallas Fincher started at center in last season’s season opener when Samac was injured.
Smith and his staff brought in versatile sixth-year veteran Tanner Miller from Oregon State to take over at center after working with incoming transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles on the Beavers’ second team a year ago. Bloomfield Hills native Luke Newman comes from Holy Cross at the FCS level, where he started 37 straight games at left tackle, but will begin his MSU career as an inside forward, where he’s played both a guard and a center.
You're asking five guys to be on the same page all the time. We're trying to find the best five guys, so we have some flexibility at the position, Smith said. And you're seeing that throughout camp, with guys playing a couple different positions.”
Third-year sophomore Ashton Lepo got spring practice at right tackle, and redshirt freshman Stanton Ramil returns from an injury that cost him the entirety of last season. Third-year sophomores Kristian “Big Dooley” Phillips (who, like Baldwin, entered and exited the portal in December) and Gavin Broscious are battling for the starting right guard position, while redshirt freshman Cole Dellinger is also working his way back from injury. Both Ramil and Dellinger were highly touted recruits in the 2023 class, with Tuckers the last.
“I think we always push for some competition,” Smith said. “Just because guys are in a certain spot, they know that others are chasing them. And then we know that this game, it's a long season, it's a physical game, everybody has to be ready to go.”
[email protected]
