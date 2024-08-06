Basketball titles show another side of News Journal tennis legend

LEXINGTON If the many championships Jay Harris has won as a tennis player and coach don't impress you, maybe this will.

Harris delivered a scathing remark about former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell T-Sizzle Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL's all-time great sackers, while preventing him from hitting his face on the ground like a quarterback.

It was his shirt that told the story.

Harris and Suggs, two of the most successful players of all time on the Ultimate Hoops basketball circuit, were part of teams that competed in a national U Hoops tournament in Manhattan.

My goal, Harris said, was to get a picture with him wearing a very specific shirt, and I accomplished that.

Harris arrived at the gym wearing a T-shirt proclaiming his allegiance to the Cleveland Browns, an AFC North rival of Suggs' former team.

I walked up to him and he looked at me, Harris said, but he didn't say anything.

Harris, who returned to his hometown of Lexington to play in the 91st News Journal Tennis Tournament, is used to being around sports legends. He spent the past 10 years in New York as an employee of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, where he worked with Johnny Mac, one of the greatest athletes of all time, and his brother Patrick.

Having made a name for himself in tennis, it might come as a surprise to anyone visiting Harris' Facebook page to see that his profile picture shows him hitting a jump shot over a defender, not swinging a tennis racket.

Should we conclude anything from this?

It's funny, basketball was always (my first love), Harris said. Think about how I grew up. My dad coaches basketball and I go to every little high school gym. He was (the head coach) at Cardington. He was (the head coach) at Lexington. It was my upbringing. I grew up loving basketball.

His father, John, was also a tennis coach and Jay saw his life change in that direction after he was cut from the seventh and eighth grade basketball team for being too short.

As a junior in high school, Harris was only 5-6. But the summer before his senior year, he shot up six inches. And his tennis game, already very good, grew with him.

Harris qualified for the state tournament the following spring and went on to play at the collegiate level for Ohio University and, after OU dropped its program, the University of Cincinnati.

Ironically, after being cut from the basketball team in eighth grade, he played against Tom Young, the coach who had cut him, the following summer in the men's intermediate bracket of the News Journal tournament.

My dad played Tom in the first round and lost to him, Harris said. At that time, I thought my dad and I were about equal (in ability). I was 13, 14 at the time. I played Tom right after he beat my dad and I won, 2 and 3. I was so focused. That was a big win.

I'm kidding now, but because I got fired I played more tennis. I didn't even try to play basketball in ninth grade.

Lex's senior class, which graduated in 1989, included Tom Scholl, Jeff Hoeppner and Donn Restille, who led the Minutemen to the first of two state basketball championships that year under coach Gregg Collins.

I could have been on that team; I played with all those guys, Harris said. I thought I was good enough, talent-wise, but I was just so small. I joke now that I couldn't have had a basketball career then, so now I have.

In his comfort zone

Harris played intramural hoops in college and continued playing while he was the head coach of the men's tennis teams at Bowling Green and Brown University. But when he moved to New York City and joined an Ultimate Hoops league on Long Island, he began to fulfill his childhood dream.

Harris won his 23rd U Hoops League title in June, winning age group titles in the men's open and 35-and-over divisions. He turns 53 on August 10 and is the oldest player in his league by 10 years.

He has no plans to slow down. With 23 titles, he is fifth on the all-time list and is looking to overtake the Suggs brothers, Rico and Terrell, who play in Arizona and are second and third respectively with 27 and 26 titles. Adam Bickerstaff, also in Arizona, is No. 1 with 31 titles.

In a weird way, I think playing basketball recreationally kept me in New York, Harris said. It helped me stay healthy. I'm such a competitive person that I missed that. I had just graduated from coaching, which was super competitive.

When I came back to basketball after I got into tennis, I was playing with all these guys who were competitive and good, I felt comfortable, and then I had to figure out how to compete at that level in another sport.

The crazy thing about the league is that it's largely about management and coaching. Every season there's a draft. Everyone goes to the draft. Sometimes I'm captain, sometimes I'm not. Sometimes I get to draft, sometimes I don't.

Harris can easily imagine himself coaching basketball, just like his father. While attending Miami University, all of his best friends were basketball coaches. The men’s staff at the time included future Ohio State head coach Thad Matta and current Xavier and former Arizona coach Sean Miller.

Who knows what would have happened to me? Harris said. I became the head coach of a tennis team in college at 24. That would have been impossible in basketball.

Making his mark on tennis

The tennis courts have suited Harris well. When he took the job at Bowling Green, he was the youngest head coach in the country. In six years at BG, he led the Falcons to two Mid-American Conference titles and was named MAC Coach of the Year in 2002.

He then spent eight years at Brown and became the most successful coach in the program's more than 100-year history, leading the school to its highest national ranking (33), two Ivy League titles and seven consecutive NCAA appearances.

Since retiring from college coaching, he has helped more than 250 players place in college programs as director of the McEnroe Academy College Combine. He is also the director of tennis at Port Washington, part of the Sportime family of clubs in New York and home to the McEnroe Academy. Port Washington is where such greats as John McEnroe, Vitas Gerulaitis, Mary Carillo and Tracey Austin trained as juniors.

If Harris doesn't get kicked off his high school basketball team, none of this might happen.

It would have been super cool to be on that state championship team, but I needed that (senior) year to catch up in tennis (after his growth spurt), Harris said. I knew if I wanted to play at a good college, with really good players, I had to beat some nationally ranked kids.

In 1991, two summers after graduating from Lexington, Harris won the first of his six News Journal singles titles by defeating former St. Peters star and Brigham Young All-American Will Calhoun.

In a sign of how Harris' tennis career has come full circle, he and Calhoun played singles and doubles in the News Journal tournament last year, 32 years after their title bout. Calhoun, who lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was playing in the tournament for the first time since 1996.

Although they were easily the oldest players in both groups, Harris reached the quarterfinals and Calhoun the semifinals in singles. In doubles, they reached the final together.

They are the No. 1 doubles team for players 50 and older in the country, a USTA ranking they have held for two years.

Calhoun has been battling knee problems, so Harris played doubles this year at the News Journal with his son Mason, a freshman tennis player at Nichols College in Massachusetts.

“Jay has been so good to tennis in the area and to this tournament,” said tournament director Ron Schaub, the Lakewood teaching pro who won the men’s doubles with Harris seven years ago at age 60. “That he’s still coming back and playing in this tournament at age 50 is pretty cool.”

Even T-Sizzle would have to agree with that.