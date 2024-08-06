Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley steps down, video, candidates to replace him





Nick Hockley will step down as Chief Executive of Cricket Australia at the end of next summer, ending his five-year tenure in the role. On Tuesday afternoon, CA confirmed that Hockley had informed the board that he would no longer remain as CEO after March next year. This was a difficult decision, but after what promises to be a successful summer and with our five-year strategic plan well underway, now is the right time to take on a new challenge. At the same time, it gives the Board sufficient time to find a new CEO who can build on the strong foundations that have now been established, Hockley said in a statement. This is not the time to say goodbye, as I remain fully focused on the coming season and support the board in the succession and a smooth transition. Watch every ball of the England v Sri Lanka Test series LIVE & exclusive to Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Hockley, who has worked in Australian cricket for almost 13 years, was appointed CA chief executive on an interim basis following the departure of Kevin Roberts in June 2020, before taking over the role permanently in May 2021. He steered the sport through the Covid-19 pandemic before overseeing the resignation of Tim Paine as Test captain and the messy departure of Justin Langer as national men's coach during the 2021/22 summer. During Hockley’s tenure, CA secured a seven-year, $1.5 billion broadcast rights deal with Foxtel and Seven before securing a $360 million Indian rights deal with Disney Star. Last year, he helped CA reach a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Cricketers Association, which included a significant pay increase for the country’s professional female players. Hockley also played a key role in Australia's first Test tour of Pakistan in 24 years, with Pat Cummins' team winning the historic three-match series 1-0 in 2022. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images for Cricket Australia Source: Getty Images CA chairman Mike Baird confirmed that Hockley will remain CEO until a successor is appointed. Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg is thought to be a leading candidate, along with CA's newly appointed Chief of Cricket James Allsopp. Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson, Cricket Victoria chief executive Nick Cummins, Queensland Cricket Terry Svenson and former WA Cricket boss Christina Matthews have also been mentioned as options. As CEO, Nick led the sport through a period of unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and delivered significant growth and stability, Baird said in a statement. Under Nicks' leadership, several major deals have been closed, many over the next seven years, and the game is poised for continued success. As Nick says, his entire focus is on delivering a successful summer for our fans, players, broadcasters, partners and the wider Australian cricket community, and there will be time to celebrate his legacy and achievements when he steps down next year. The timing of Nick's decision allows the board to ensure a smooth transition and we will begin the search and appointment of his successor shortly.

