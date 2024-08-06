Brazilian amputee table tennis player enjoys Olympic dreamland

Font size





Twenty-two years after she first picked up a bat, Brazilian table tennis player Bruna Alexandre (who has had an amputation) is finally making her dream come true. She is warming up for the Paralympic Games by competing in the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 29-year-old, whose right arm was amputated at three months old due to thrombosis, is her country's first para-athlete to compete at the Olympic Games.

“I have been trying to qualify for the Olympics for years. I knew it would be difficult because the competition is very fierce in Brazil,” Alexandre told AFP.

“But I did it. I came here and today I am making a big dream come true.”

Alexandre started playing table tennis at the age of seven.

At first she found it difficult to serve with one arm, but she mastered the tricky skill of tossing the ball up with her left hand and then serving with a powerful spin.

“I got the hang of it after about a year. Now my serve is one of my strong points,” said the Brazilian, who is also a gifted skateboarder and cyclist.

Alexandre is already a successful Paralympic athlete, having won silver at the Tokyo Games, but on Monday she got her first Olympic experience when she competed against the powerful South Koreans in the team event.

The third-seeded Koreans held their ground against their Brazilian opponents, but Alexandre remained philosophical after the defeat.

“It's about showing that anything is possible, whether you have one arm or one leg,” she said.

She thanked the French public for the enthusiastic reception and added: “I celebrate this dream that I am realizing today, and I will continue to do so for many days to come.”

Alexandre is not the only Paralympic athlete competing in the Olympic table tennis tournament. Australian Melissa Tapper, whose right arm is paralyzed, is competing in her third Olympic Games.

Bruna Alexandre is a pioneer in the sport of table tennis JUNG Yeon-je





But it was Polish player Natalia Partyka who laid the foundation, competing in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

“She is an inspiration. She has inspired a lot of people, not only me but also Melissa Tapper,” Alexandre told AFP, adding that she had watched YouTube videos of Partyka in action.

She sees herself as the representative of people with disabilities in her country and around the world.

“I think it can open a lot of doors. Inclusion in the country can be improved. I think sports is a great way to make that happen,” she said.

Alexandre says the hours she spent on her beloved skateboard have been essential to her sense of balance, which has taken her to the top of table tennis.

She has always competed against able-bodied athletes and says she has never faced any prejudice.

“On the streets, at school, I never saw it (prejudice). That helped me a lot,” she said.

The Brazilian is in the unique position of being able to compare the Paralympic Games with the Olympic Games and acknowledges that the Olympics have a different atmosphere.

“The athletes, the competition, the mindset. It's all different. I think it's also because there's a lot more competition,” she said.

Although her Olympic dream in Paris is over for now, she can now focus on the Paralympic Games, which will take place from August 28 to September 8.

Strengthened by her Olympic experience, she hopes for an individual gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

“Never give up on your dreams,” she said.