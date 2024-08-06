Table Tennis Paris 2024: Team Event Action Continues on Day 11, German Women Deny US in Thrilling Match





Kaufmann saves the day as Germany defeats US The women’s team event saw a thrilling encounter as Germany defeated the United States to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Yuan Wan and Xiaona Shan gave Germany a strong start by beating Rachel Sung and Amy Wang 3-0 in the doubles match. The momentum changed when 18-year-old Annett Kaufmann secured a stunning 3-0 victory over Lily Zhang to give Germany a 2-0 lead. The US fought back with victories for Amy Wang over Xiaona Shan (3-1) and Lily Zhang over Yuan Wan (3-1) to level the match. However, Annett Kaufmann proved to be the difference maker, securing a 3-1 victory over Rachel Sung to send Germany through to the next round. This result sets the stage for an intriguing quarterfinal clash with India Chinese Taipei women make progress, Chinese men dominate India Chinese Taipei secured a place in the women’s team quarter-finals after beating Australia 3-0. Despite a valiant effort by the Australian team, Chinese Taipei proved too strong. In the men’s event with Ma Long, China continued their dominant form in Olympic history by beating India 3-0 to advance to the quarter-finals. The Indian team, who had made history by qualifying for the team event for the first time, were unable to overcome the might of the Chinese despite a strong performance. Republic of Korea dominates Croatia to reach quarterfinals Korea Republic secured their place in the quarter-finals after a convincing 3-0 win over Croatia. Cho Daeseong and Jang Woojin opened the match with a dominant 3-0 win over Filip Zeljko and Andrej Cagina. Lim Jonghoon extended the lead with a 3-0 win over Tomislav Pucar, before Jang Woojin sealed the deal with a 3-1 win over Andrej Gacina. The Koreans will now face the winner of China vs India. Day 11: Teams Events Continue More round of 16 team matches get underway today, with four highly anticipated matches in Session 1. In the men’s event, Korea Republic takes on Croatia, while China takes on India. In the women’s event, Germany takes on the United States, and Australia takes on Chinese Taipei. These matches promise to be exciting encounters as the teams battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2024/08/06/table-tennis-at-paris-2024-team-events-action-continue-on-day-11-ma-long-starts-paris-2024-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos