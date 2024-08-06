Sports
Indian women's table tennis team pulls off historic win to reach Paris Olympics quarterfinals Firstpost
The Indian women's table tennis team made a spectacular Olympic debut by defeating fourth-seeded Romania in the round of 16. In a thrilling match, Manika Batra led the charge, winning both singles matches, while Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula secured victory in the doubles, securing a 3-2 win.
In the Team event, each player is limited to two matches per match. Under the guidance of national coach Massimo Costantini, the Indian team strategically positioned Akula and Kamath as the doubles pair, while Batra was tasked with playing two singles matches.
Paris Olympics: News, Schedule, Medal Results & More
Unlike tennis and badminton, table tennis does not really have specialized doubles players. One unique aspect of table tennis doubles is the requirement that players alternate shots, rather than hitting the ball based on proximity. This requires highly coordinated footwork and the use of movements that are unusual in singles. Players must work in harmony, exploiting each other's strengths and compensating for weaknesses to sustain long rallies and alternate shots effectively.
Akula and Kamath showed perfect synergy from the start, reflecting countless hours of dedicated doubles practice. The mandate was clear, with Kamath providing the attacking impetus and Akula disrupting the flow with clever speed variations using her long pimple backhand rubber.
In a bold departure from the standard doubles tactic where one player stays close to the table and the other lags behind, the Indian pair stayed close to the table and applied relentless pressure. It was refreshing to see an Indian pair moving at breakneck speed, and this unexpected strategy left their Romanian opponents reeling, allowing Sreeja and Archana to trudge home to a 3-0 victory.
The second match saw the much-awaited clash between India’s star Manika Batra and world number 10 Bernadette Szocs. Despite Batra’s recent loss to Bernadette, a fierce battle was expected. But Manika defied all expectations, claiming a decisive victory in three sets to give India a commanding 2-0 lead.
Manika’s victory was a masterclass in adaptation. She had struggled with down-the-line backhand topspin in her previous singles loss, so she expected Bernadette to address this weakness. But Manika was prepared.
Every time Bernadette hit a backhand topspin down the line, Manika would unleash a blistering forehand topspin, visibly frustrating her opponent. This put pressure on Bernadette to play Manika’s backhand, where Batra expertly used her long pimple rubber. With no speed to work with, Manika forced Bernadette to play power and spin areas outside her comfort zone – effectively neutralizing her opponent’s strengths.
Akula next faced world number 43 Elizabeta Samara, a seasoned 35-year-old and former European champion. Despite leading 1-0 and 2-1, Sreeja was defeated 2-3, missing a crucial chance to secure victory for India. Sreeja's struggles were most evident in her service returns, as the left-handed Samara expertly varied the length of her serves to Sreeja's forehand.
Sreeja, who prefers to receive from her backhand side, struggled with discomfort throughout the match. As the match progressed, Samara became much more adept at handling Sreeja's long pimple backhand rubber. Sreeja also struggled with the sharp angles created by the left-handed Samara and, despite her speed, found it difficult to move sideways, especially when stretched wide to her forehand.
INDIAN WOMEN #Table tennis TEAM has reached the QUARTER FINALS of the #Olympics #Paris2024
This is HISTORICAL!
Last year not many people expected the women's team to qualify, and now we are in the last 8
Greeting @manikabatra_TT @SreejaAkula31 #ArchanaKamath photo.twitter.com/Ur4QN4lEVo
— Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) August 5, 2024
Samara effectively neutralized Sreeja's pivot forehand topspin, and consistently launched strong topspin shots from both flanks that kept Sreeja on the defensive. This match leaves Sreeja with a lot to think about, and like her compatriot Manika, she will have to learn from her mistakes to improve in the future.
With the score in the match at 2-1, world number 121 Archana Kamath put up a brave performance against Bernadette Szocs, eventually losing 1-3.
Despite the loss, Archana can hold her head high as she put up a tough challenge for an opponent ranked 111 places above her. While Archana’s forehand has always been her strong suit, a key takeaway from this match is the noticeable improvement in her backhand. Archana, who is usually a counter-puncher from that side, also showed that she can hit a powerful backhand topspin, which allowed her to keep up with Bernadette in most rallies. Her loss can be attributed, more than anything else, to a lack of experience at this level.
With the score tied at 2-2, Manika Batra delivered when it mattered most, beating world number 61 Adina Diaconu in straight games. In a masterful display of counter-attack table tennis, Manika never let Adina find her rhythm.
It was clear that Manika wanted Adina to attack first and then use her speed against her. A crucial tactic in Manika’s victory was her use of long sidespin serves with her backhand, which forced Adina to play an attacking stroke despite her reluctance to do so. It also neutralized Adina’s touch play close to the net.
A clutch game by Manika Batra #TeamIndiaThe ace wins the deciding game and secures a spot in the quarter finals!https://t.co/dyN6C3pQug #Cheer4Bharat #OlympicsonJioCinema #OlympicsonSports18 #JioCinemaSports #Table tennis #Olympics photo.twitter.com/u4kfGbzWic
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 5, 2024
Manika's deft use of her long pimple backhand rubber further confused Adina. She kept the ball low and slow, forcing her into tricky returns, allowing Manika to unleash a dominant forehand topspin, which she hammered relentlessly past her opponent.
As Manika triumphed, her arm raised in jubilation, the roar of the crowd became a deafening chorus, celebrating a milestone. In that moment, the Indian women’s table tennis team made history by becoming the first team from their country to reach the Olympic quarterfinals. With their remarkable journey defying all expectations, they now prepare for their next epic challenge: a fateful encounter with the winners of the USA-Germany match.
(The author, a national level table tennis player, has represented the state of Maharashtra in all age groups and at the senior level. He was the Indian national under-12 champion and has competed in international age-level tournaments. He is also a silver medallist at the All-India University Championships, representing the University of Mumbai.
He holds a Masters degree in Sports Management from Loughborough University and currently works for the coach education team at British Rowing, the national governing body for rowing in England.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/india-womens-table-tennis-team-historic-victory-paris-olympics-13801348.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Japan's stock market sinks as global stock markets fall
- PM Modi chairs emergency CCS meeting
- Dismantling Brexit will not solve the UK's growth problem
- Indian women's table tennis team pulls off historic win to reach Paris Olympics quarterfinals Firstpost
- Scientists warn that these pathogens could spark the next pandemic
- What You Should Know About the Earthquakes Felt in North Texas
- Is it safe to travel to the UK now? More countries issue warnings amid far-right riots
- Table Tennis Paris 2024: Team Event Action Continues on Day 11, German Women Deny US in Thrilling Match
- Erdogan denounces the “fascism” of social networks
- Palace Denies Jokowi 'Cawe-cawe' in New PDI-P Leadership
- Brazilian amputee table tennis player enjoys Olympic dreamland
- Violent unrest continues in England and Northern Ireland BBC News