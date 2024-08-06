Indian women's table tennis team pulls off historic win to reach Paris Olympics quarterfinals Firstpost

The Indian women's table tennis team made a spectacular Olympic debut by defeating fourth-seeded Romania in the round of 16. In a thrilling match, Manika Batra led the charge, winning both singles matches, while Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula secured victory in the doubles, securing a 3-2 win.

In the Team event, each player is limited to two matches per match. Under the guidance of national coach Massimo Costantini, the Indian team strategically positioned Akula and Kamath as the doubles pair, while Batra was tasked with playing two singles matches.

Paris Olympics: News, Schedule, Medal Results & More

Unlike tennis and badminton, table tennis does not really have specialized doubles players. One unique aspect of table tennis doubles is the requirement that players alternate shots, rather than hitting the ball based on proximity. This requires highly coordinated footwork and the use of movements that are unusual in singles. Players must work in harmony, exploiting each other's strengths and compensating for weaknesses to sustain long rallies and alternate shots effectively.

Akula and Kamath showed perfect synergy from the start, reflecting countless hours of dedicated doubles practice. The mandate was clear, with Kamath providing the attacking impetus and Akula disrupting the flow with clever speed variations using her long pimple backhand rubber.

In a bold departure from the standard doubles tactic where one player stays close to the table and the other lags behind, the Indian pair stayed close to the table and applied relentless pressure. It was refreshing to see an Indian pair moving at breakneck speed, and this unexpected strategy left their Romanian opponents reeling, allowing Sreeja and Archana to trudge home to a 3-0 victory.

Sreeja Akula (foreground) and Archana Girish Kamath (back) gave India a 1-0 lead against Romania in the women's team competition against Romania at the Paris Olympics. AP

The second match saw the much-awaited clash between India’s star Manika Batra and world number 10 Bernadette Szocs. Despite Batra’s recent loss to Bernadette, a fierce battle was expected. But Manika defied all expectations, claiming a decisive victory in three sets to give India a commanding 2-0 lead.

Manika’s victory was a masterclass in adaptation. She had struggled with down-the-line backhand topspin in her previous singles loss, so she expected Bernadette to address this weakness. But Manika was prepared.

Every time Bernadette hit a backhand topspin down the line, Manika would unleash a blistering forehand topspin, visibly frustrating her opponent. This put pressure on Bernadette to play Manika’s backhand, where Batra expertly used her long pimple rubber. With no speed to work with, Manika forced Bernadette to play power and spin areas outside her comfort zone – effectively neutralizing her opponent’s strengths.

Manika Batra defeated Romania's Bernadette Szocs in their singles match during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics. Reuters

Akula next faced world number 43 Elizabeta Samara, a seasoned 35-year-old and former European champion. Despite leading 1-0 and 2-1, Sreeja was defeated 2-3, missing a crucial chance to secure victory for India. Sreeja's struggles were most evident in her service returns, as the left-handed Samara expertly varied the length of her serves to Sreeja's forehand.

Sreeja, who prefers to receive from her backhand side, struggled with discomfort throughout the match. As the match progressed, Samara became much more adept at handling Sreeja's long pimple backhand rubber. Sreeja also struggled with the sharp angles created by the left-handed Samara and, despite her speed, found it difficult to move sideways, especially when stretched wide to her forehand.

INDIAN WOMEN #Table tennis TEAM has reached the QUARTER FINALS of the #Olympics #Paris2024 This is HISTORICAL! Last year not many people expected the women's team to qualify, and now we are in the last 8 Greeting @manikabatra_TT @SreejaAkula31 #ArchanaKamath photo.twitter.com/Ur4QN4lEVo — Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) August 5, 2024

Samara effectively neutralized Sreeja's pivot forehand topspin, and consistently launched strong topspin shots from both flanks that kept Sreeja on the defensive. This match leaves Sreeja with a lot to think about, and like her compatriot Manika, she will have to learn from her mistakes to improve in the future.

With the score in the match at 2-1, world number 121 Archana Kamath put up a brave performance against Bernadette Szocs, eventually losing 1-3.

Despite the loss, Archana can hold her head high as she put up a tough challenge for an opponent ranked 111 places above her. While Archana’s forehand has always been her strong suit, a key takeaway from this match is the noticeable improvement in her backhand. Archana, who is usually a counter-puncher from that side, also showed that she can hit a powerful backhand topspin, which allowed her to keep up with Bernadette in most rallies. Her loss can be attributed, more than anything else, to a lack of experience at this level.

Manika Batra delivered a major performance for India by leading the women's team against Romania in the round of 16 of the Paris Olympics. AP

With the score tied at 2-2, Manika Batra delivered when it mattered most, beating world number 61 Adina Diaconu in straight games. In a masterful display of counter-attack table tennis, Manika never let Adina find her rhythm.

It was clear that Manika wanted Adina to attack first and then use her speed against her. A crucial tactic in Manika’s victory was her use of long sidespin serves with her backhand, which forced Adina to play an attacking stroke despite her reluctance to do so. It also neutralized Adina’s touch play close to the net.

Manika's deft use of her long pimple backhand rubber further confused Adina. She kept the ball low and slow, forcing her into tricky returns, allowing Manika to unleash a dominant forehand topspin, which she hammered relentlessly past her opponent.

As Manika triumphed, her arm raised in jubilation, the roar of the crowd became a deafening chorus, celebrating a milestone. In that moment, the Indian women’s table tennis team made history by becoming the first team from their country to reach the Olympic quarterfinals. With their remarkable journey defying all expectations, they now prepare for their next epic challenge: a fateful encounter with the winners of the USA-Germany match.

(The author, a national level table tennis player, has represented the state of Maharashtra in all age groups and at the senior level. He was the Indian national under-12 champion and has competed in international age-level tournaments. He is also a silver medallist at the All-India University Championships, representing the University of Mumbai.

He holds a Masters degree in Sports Management from Loughborough University and currently works for the coach education team at British Rowing, the national governing body for rowing in England.