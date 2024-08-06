Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today 6 August 2024: Women's Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy XI Prediction, Teams, Captain, Toss & Venue Analysis





August 6, 2024 6:43 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Women's Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy XI Prediction, Teams, Captain, Toss & Venue Analysis August 6, 2024 6:43 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Women's Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy XI Prediction, Teams, Captain, Toss & Venue Analysis August 6, 2024 6:10 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Fantasy 11 Prediction, Teams, Captain, Vice-Captain, Toss & Venue Analysis The team will be hoping that the batsmen will put their best foot forward in the third ODI and level the series at 1-1. Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 5:52 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Rahul Dravid reveals what led to his exuberant celebration after T20 WC win: I try to control my emotions Rahul Dravid spoke about his stint with the team and the tournaments where India almost won a trophy but lost in the semi-final and the final. Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 4:40 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: The Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy 11 Prediction, Teams, Captain, Toss & Venue Analysis Spirit have lost three of four games this season and are under immense pressure to bounce back. Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 4:08 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: MS Dhoni Will Never Spoon Feed Us: CSK Star Reveals How Legendary World Cup Players Prepare For His Retirement Shardul alleged that Dhoni never fooled the players and instead urged them to prepare their own plans Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 2:24 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Dinesh Karthik makes U-turn on retirement two months after announcing it, heads to South Africa to create history Dinesh Karthik, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket two months ago, will be playing in South Africa. Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 1:05 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: ICC keeps India as alternative to host 2024 Women's T20 World Cup amid unrest in Bangladesh: Report ICC has shortlisted India as one of the alternative venues to host the Women's World Cup if the organisation decides to move the event from Bangladesh Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 11:38 AM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Virat Kohli's struggle against spin in SL ODIs leaves former PAK cricketer shocked: 'Understandable if it happens to Iyer and Dube' Virat Kohli struggled to deal with spinners on the turning track in Lanka, scoring 24 and 14 in the first two ODIs. Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 9:57 AM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Sachin Tendulkar urged to come to Vinod Kambli's aid after video of former India batsman struggling to walk sends shockwaves Fans worried about Vinod Kambli's deteriorating health condition took to social media to ask his close friend and Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for help. Read the whole story here August 6, 2024 7:56 AM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Gautam Gambhir injured in breach of ICC rule? Shocking umpiring error leaves India in a do-or-die spot in SL ODI series Has a blunder by the ICC match officials left India in a make-or-break situation in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka? Read the whole story here

