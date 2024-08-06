Who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's Vice Presidential Pick?

BBC

With one comment that went viral on cable TV — “those guys are just weird” — Tim Walz made himself a contender for Kamala Harris’ running mate. The 60-year-old takes on the Republican opposition in a popular, down-to-earth and sharp manner. He also has a compelling resume: he was a public school teacher, soccer coach and member of the National Guard before entering politics. His political experience, representing a heavily Republican-leaning congressional district and later pursuing left-wing policies as governor of Minnesota, could have broad appeal at a time when American politics is so polarized.

Teacher, soccer coach, congressman

Originally from rural Nebraska, Mr. Walz farmed and hunted in the summers and enlisted in the Army National Guard at age 17. He would serve in the volunteer force for 24 years. His father, a public school administrator, encouraged him to join the military, but he died of lung cancer when Mr. Walz was 19. The Minnesota governor told how Social Security survivors' benefits kept his mother alive and how the GI Bill paid for his college education. Armed with a teaching certificate, Mr. Walz went to teach in China for a year around the time of the Tiananmen Square massacre. He later spent his honeymoon in China with his wife Gwen Whipple and organized educational summer trips to China for American students. After returning to Nebraska, Mr. Walz became a teacher and football coach until his wife, another teacher at the school, pulled him back to her native Minnesota. They now have two children. As a coach at Mankato West High School, Mr. Walz helped build a football program that led the school to its first state championship. He also received praise for his willingness to serve as a faculty advisor to the school's gay-straight alliance, at a time when homosexuality was still largely frowned upon. He made his first bid for office in a heavily farmed district in southern Minnesota, a fairly rural area with predominantly Republican sympathies. But Walz campaigned as a moderate concerned with public service and veterans' advocacy, leading to an upset in the election.

Getty Images Next to Nancy Pelosi in 2007 after a vote on Iraq in the House of Representatives

Visions and beliefs

During his 12 years in Congress, it was difficult to label his ideology. He voted for the Affordable Care Act, co-sponsored pro-labor measures including a bill to raise the minimum wage, and supported a failed emissions trading scheme to reduce carbon emissions. But he also found common cause with the Republicans. He voted to continue funding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, supported stricter controls on refugees entering the U.S. and tried to block the Obama-era bailouts of banks and auto companies after the 2008 financial crisis. After gaining the support of the pro-gun National Rifle Association (NRA), which donated money to his campaign, he spoke out in favor of a ban on assault rifles after the Parkland school shooting, but lost their support. Mr. Walz won Minnesota's gubernatorial election in 2018 by more than 11 points, but his first term was overshadowed by the Covid pandemic and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Republicans heavily criticized Walz for being slow to deploy the National Guard even as some protests escalated. But the governor was re-elected and his second term was a busy one in which Democrats controlled the state legislature by one seat. Democrats have enshrined abortion rights, introduced paid family and medical leave, tightened gun control laws, funded free school meals for all, and invested in affordable housing. This frenetic activity caught the attention of former President Barack Obama, who wrote: If you need a reminder that elections have consequences, look at what's happening in Minnesota.

Getty Images Tim Walz was a public school teacher, football coach and National Guard member before entering politics

“These are strange people”

Mr. Walz is largely unknown nationally, but he has quickly gained attention in recent weeks for his sharp portrayals of Republicans. “These are strange people on the other side,” he recently told MSNBC, a label that has been repeated many times. “They want to ban books. They want to get into your [doctor’s] examination room.” But Republicans are quick to say that what he did in Minnesota is too radical for ordinary Americans. Tom Emmer, the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, accused Walz of trying to “turn Minnesota into Kamala Harris' home state of California.” However, allies, including labor leaders, believe Walz can broaden Harris' appeal to rural and working-class voters. Angie Craig, a Democrat in the House of Representatives who is locked in a tight re-election battle, praised Walz as “a battle-hardened leader.” She told the BBC she was confident that as “a proven winner who has never lost an election in many tough races”, he would be the best possible complement to Harris' candidates.

