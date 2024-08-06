2024 Olympics Hockey SF: India vs Germany live timing, streaming today | Olympics News





India vs Germany Hockey Olympic Semifinal 2024: All you need to know

The Indian men's hockey team will take to the field today hoping to improve on the bronze they claimed in the Tokyo edition, when Harmanpreet Singh's team takes on reigning world champions Germany in the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at 10:30 pm IST. India won the last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in 1980 in Moscow. Paris offers them a great opportunity to create history. A semi-final win would secure silver for India, who last won in the Rome edition in 1960. The Indians put up a tough performance against Great Britain in the quarter-final at the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Sunday. India vs Germany Head-to-Head (General) in Hockey Matches played 103 Indian won 23 Germany won 53 Drawn matches 27 Germany's biggest victory 7-1 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics India's Biggest Win 8-1 at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Goals scored by India 165 Goals scored by Germany 222 India vs Germany head-to-head at the Olympics Total number of matches played: 12

India won: 5

Germany won: 4

Signed: 3 India vs Germany head-to-head in last five encounters India 2-3 Germany – June 8, 2024

India 3-0 Germany – June 1, 2024

India 6-3 Germany – March 13, 2023

India 3-2 Germany – March 10, 2023

India 3-1 Germany – April 15, 2022 Indian squad for Paris 2024 Olympics Goalkeepers:PR Sreejesh Defenders:Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay Midfielders:Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad Attackers:Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh Alternative players:Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak India vs Germany semifinal live match time (IST), live streaming and broadcast When was the semi-final between India and Germany in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics? The men's hockey semi-final, India vs. Germany, will take place on Tuesday, August 6. What time do the India-Germany hockey semi-finals start at the 2024 Paris Olympics? The hockey match between India and Germany starts today at 10:30 PM (IST). Which TV channels will broadcast the IND vs GER SF hockey match live during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? The live broadcast of the India-Germany hockey semi-final match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary and on Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary. How can I live stream the semi-final between India vs Germany at the Paris Olympics 2024? Jio Cinema will stream the IND vs GER hockey match live in multiple languages.

First print: August 6, 2024 | 2:33 PM IS

