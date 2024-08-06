Essex women's cricket match postponed due to 'planned protests'





The match between Essex Women and Kent Women was due to take place tomorrow at The Cloud County Ground in Chelmsford. However, after consultation with Essex Police, the England and Wales Cricket Board and Essex Cricket, the club postponed the match after rumours circulated online that an “anti-immigration demonstration” was being planned in the city. A statement from Essex Cricket said: “Due to the planned protests on Wednesday 7th August, the match between Essex Women and Kent Women at The Cloud County Ground has been postponed. “The safety of all spectators, players and staff is of paramount importance to Essex Cricket. The decision to postpone the match follows a period of consultation with Essex Police, the ECB and the various staff at Essex Cricket. “Fans will be notified once a new date has been set for the match and ticket buyers will be contacted by the club by email with further information.” Violence escalated across the country over the weekend and last night, with at least 378 people arrested since riots broke out last week. While this has led to concerns and speculation among Essex residents that groups are planning to cause disorder, a senior police chief has warned against “misinformation” being spread on social media. Deputy Chief Constable Andy Mariner said: “We know that incidents elsewhere in the country have caused concern and attracted a lot of attention over the past week. There is also a lot of misinformation circulating on social media. “Don't believe everything you see and question the details that are posted. Who is it from? What are their motives? Can they be trusted? “Details of a number of incidents and events we saw over the past week, including locations, turned out to be simply incorrect. “Please do not share this as it only increases concern and divides. “We want people to come to Essex and enjoy everything we have to offer this summer. “But our message is clear and simple: if you plan to come to Essex to cause trouble, don't. “Then be ready and wait for you, otherwise you will be arrested. “Our officers are part of your communities and together we are stronger, so please take care of each other and support each other.”

