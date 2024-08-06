Sports
Meet the 2024 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team
Monday, August 5, 2024
Over the past month, TribLive High School Sports Network staff has been profiling the 25 players selected to the Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team.
Now that the high school football season has officially begun as players enter the heat-adjusting week, here's a look at each player on the team.
Brendan Alexander, Central Valley, OL/DL, junior
Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley, RB/DB, senior
Jaiden Brown-Demery, West Mifflin, DL/OL, senior
Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian, LB/WR, senior
Christopher Climes, Elizabeth Forward, DL/OL, Senior Student
Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township, QB/DB, junior
Elijah Faulkner, Central Catholic, RB, senior
Tikey Hayes, Aliquippa, RB/DB, senior
Jance Henry, Central Valley, RB/DB, Sophomore
Armand Hill, West Mifflin, RB, sophomore
Brady O'Hara, North Catholic, TE/DE, Senior
Larry Moon, Aliquippa, DB/WR, sophomore
Ryan Petras, Bethel Park, WR/DB, senior
Kyshawn Robinson, Westinghouse, DB/WR, junior
Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry, QB/DB, junior
Will “Scoop” Smith, Woodland Hills, WR/DB, junior
Kemon Spell, McKeesport, RB/DB, sophomore
Nate Stohl, Upper St. Clair, OL/DL, senior
Alex Tatsch, Latrobe, LB/RB, senior
Daiveon Taylor, Bishop Canevin, TE/RB/LB, junior
Xxavier Thomas, Central Catholic, DB/WR, final year
Shep Turk, Thomas Jefferson, OL/DL, senior
Mickey Vaccarello, Peters Township, LB/TE, senior
John Wetzel, Latrobe, DB/WR, senior
Jack Yatchenko, North Allegheny, OL/DL, senior
