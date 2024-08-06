Monadnock Ledger Transcript – New Franklin Pierce Field Hockey Assistant Erickson Richard Visits Paris Olympics

During the U.S. Olympic women's hockey game against Spain on July 29, U.S. captain Ashley Hoffman made a last-second pass down the field, leading to a goal by Phia Gladieux.

The crowd went wild, including Erickson Richard, a Jaffrey resident and the newest assistant coach of the Franklin Pierce Universityfield hockey team.

It was amazing to see. It was crazy just being there at that moment, Richard said.

Richard, along with a group of other coaches in the sport, was part of a European tour with ZAG Sports Tours, visiting multiple hockey clubs and receiving master coaching sessions. The tour concluded with a day at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, watching the women’s hockey, including the game between the USA and Spain, which eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

While watching the Olympics was the highlight of the trip, the main goal was to network with other coaches and learn from European professionals in the sport, Richard explained. Former three-time Olympian and University of North Carolina player Rachel Dawson also joined them.

Richard said it was the trip of a lifetime. She has been playing the game since seventh grade and wants to keep it in her life for the foreseeable future. Richard, a former captain and all-star player at Saint Michaels College, said she has a deep love for the game after playing in both high school and college.

I met the best people and my coach was a huge inspiration to me, Richard said.

Richard, who is originally from Jaffrey and is back home after growing up mostly in Connecticut, said she has been living in Boston for the past year and was figuring out her next steps when she heard about an assistant coaching position at Franklin Pierce. She said she knew she wanted to stay in the sport and was interested in pursuing an MBA in sports management. The opportunity was the deciding factor for her and she will be a new addition to the upcoming hockey season.

But before she applied for the job, Richard had signed up for the hockey tour. It was a big financial investment, she said, but it was also a unique opportunity that she couldn’t pass up.

The more I thought about it, the more I said, I'm young. I want to go. I want to experience this, Richard said.

And the actual experience was quite overwhelming, she said. The day of the Olympic visit, she said, she got tears in her eyes on the bus.

I was so shocked that we were there. I thought, Pinch me, how am I at the Olympics, in Paris, with coaches that I’ve known my whole life, and this amazing group that I’ve become friends with? Richard said.

The group watched the Japan vs. China game, which China dominated 5-0, and then the U.S. vs. Spain game. Richard said some of the group stayed between games to watch the U.S. team warm up.

These are girls that I watched in college, in high school, and they’re standing in front of me now, and they’re about to play for the United States of America, Richard said. It was amazing. I got to experience the coaching of the U.S. national team.

During the match Richard also met one of the players of Franklin Pierce, the Dutch Zoe Noorlag, who had driven to Paris with her mother to watch the match.

It was such a great experience, Richard said, that she joined a group that evening, which was free, that rented a car and bought extra tickets to watch some of the men's hockey games, including the match between reigning gold medalists Belgium and Australia.

Before arriving in Paris, the group had a mix of visiting famous locations and visiting master coaches at their hockey clubs. The trip began in Gouda, Holland, where the group got to see the production of the city’s famous eponymous cheese, followed by time at Hockey Club Schiedam, including a professional coaching clinic with Remco Hartgers.

The second day they visited another club, HDM Hockey Club, in the Netherlands. As part of a give-back campaign they also went to the city of Delft, where they took part in a canal clean-up. Richard said the group had made it a competition to see who could remove the most trash from the water.

On the third day, another master coaching session took place at the Pinoke Hockey Club in the Netherlands, with coach Arthur Bussink.

Richard said that hockey is a much more popular sport in Europe than in the United States, especially in the Netherlands. That perspective was one of the reasons she decided to travel.

It was amazing, just to see how they do it over there, Richard said. We’re just trying to grow the sport in the states, and we think about it on a baseline. They think about it in a much deeper way. It was just mind-boggling. I don’t have the words to describe how motivating it was to be around these coaches who love the game so much, and to be around players and people who love it so much. It’s a great learning experience, and that’s all I wanted out of that trip.

After the coaching sessions the tour visited Amsterdam for some sightseeing and then the Anne Frank House. According to Richard this was one of the most emotional moments of the trip.

It was kind of a breathtaking experience. It's something you learn about growing up in middle school, high school. When you go into her room, there are still posters on the wall that she left there. It was the most amazing experience, Richard said.

On the fourth day, the group traveled to Rouen, France, where they visited the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Rouen and the square where Joan of Arc was put to death.

After watching the Olympics, they had a day of sightseeing in Paris, where they visited Notre Dame de Paris and the Louvre to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa.

“It was a lot in one week, but it was also a lot of fun and something I will never forget,” said Richard.

Ashley Saari can be reached at 603-924-7172, ext. 244, or [email protected]. She can be found at X @AshleySaariMLT.