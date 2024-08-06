Sports
Hockley to step down as CEO after the summer
Nick Hockley announces his intention to end a five-year run as CEO of Cricket Australia
After five years in Australian cricket's top job, Nick Hockley will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia at the end of next summer.
Hockley is expected to step down from the role he has held since 2020 at the end of March next year. However, CA chairman Mike Baird has confirmed that he will stay on until a successor is appointed and the transition is smooth.
After serving on the Organising Committee for the London Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, Hockley joined Australian cricket later that year as General Manager Commercial and Marketing for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
He was subsequently appointed CEO of the Local Organising Committee for the hugely successful ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2020, which concluded with a record crowd of 86,174 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Australia defeated India in the final.
“This was a difficult decision,” Hockley said today.
“However, after what promises to be a successful summer and with our five-year strategic plan well underway, this is the right time to take on a new challenge. At the same time, the board is giving sufficient time to find a new CEO who can build on the strong foundation that is now in place.
“This is not the time to say goodbye, as I remain fully focused on the coming season and will support the board in the succession and a smooth transition.”
Hockley's tenure in the top role began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was appointed interim CEO of CA in June 2020, replacing Kevin Roberts.
After steering the sport through the initial challenges of the global crisis, he was installed as permanent CEO in May of that year and has since overseen significant growth off the pitch as well as success on it.
In addition to implementing CA's five-year strategic plan aimed at restoring the game's financial health after the pandemic, it signed new seven-year media rights deals with Australian broadcast partners Seven West Media and Foxtel Group, plus a deal with Disney Star in India.
During his tenure, CA also reached a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Cricketers' Association, which included a significant (66 percent) pay increase for the country's professional female players.
Recently, Hockley has overseen changes to the BBL and WBBL competitions to ensure they continue to experience strong growth in the increasingly competitive T20 franchise market.
Since taking over five years ago, Hockley has also seen Australian cricket win six ICC World Cups: the women's ODI and T20 trophies (2022 and 2023), the men's ODI and T20 World Cups (2023 and 2021), the men's World Test Championship (2023) and the men's under-19 World Cup (2024).
The invincible Australian women's team also won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Hockley's former home city of Birmingham. Both national teams successfully retained the Ashes, both at home and in the United Kingdom.
And Hockley played a key role in the men's Test team travelling to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, where they secured a 1-0 series win in 2022.
“As CEO, Nick has led the sport through a period of unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and has delivered significant growth and stability,” Baird said today.
“Under Nick's leadership, several major deals have been closed, many of which span the next seven years, and the game is poised for continued success.
“As Nick says, his entire focus is on delivering a successful summer for our fans, players, broadcasters, partners and the wider Australian cricket community. There will be time to celebrate his legacy and achievements when he steps down next year.
“The timing of Nick’s decision enables the board to ensure a smooth transition and we will begin the search and appointment of his successor shortly.”
