Sports
Jaden Mangham shows disrespect to former Michigan State football teammates in interview
Doesn't it seem like an eternity since the former Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham Committed to Michigan? While it seems like a long time ago, somehow it was only two and a half months ago. And honestly, I'm still not comfortable with him jumping ship to the Wolverines.
But we don't need to go into that again.
The drama died down online after Michigan State football players responded to his shocking departure and the Mangham family spoke out about MSU, so now it’s been quiet on the radio from both sides for a while. Until earlier this week, when Mangham spoke on a podcast and compared what it was like at Michigan State to what his short time at Michigan has been like so far.
If you watch the video below, it's very odd that Mangham even brought up Michigan State. The interviewer simply asked Mangham to talk about his experience at Michigan, without even mentioning the Spartans, but Mangham just couldn't keep MSU's name out of his mouth.
“When I walked in, I saw that it was different. Doing things, lifting, training, just running, seeing how people act, seeing how people prepare, seeing that it was different.”
–Jaden Mangham
I'll be honest, this first quote from Mangham is pretty innocent. Sure, he indirectly mentions that he believes the people and preparations that are taking place in Michigan are better, but overall he kept it pretty tame.
But it didn't stay that way for long.
“There were a few guys (at Michigan State) that did a little bit of that, but here it's just so much more.”
–Jaden Mangham
This is where I think Mangham crossed a line. Of course, he doesn't name anyone at Michigan State specifically, but he does make it clear that he doesn't think things are being done right at MSU compared to his time at Michigan.
There may be some truth to that, we all know how disastrous Mel Tucker's tenure ended, so I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't prepare the team properly. But Mangham has to leave it at that, he doesn't have to address the Michigan State players directly. Especially considering most of them kept their mouths shut when he transferred to Michigan and no one has said anything in months.
Mangham then said that he still keeps in touch with some of his former teammates at Michigan State, but that makes it even weirder to target them. Why do that to guys you're still friends with?
If you wanted to go to Michigan and be at Michigan, there's no reason to keep talking about Michigan State, especially in a negative light. But then again, that's what Michigan's players, alumni and fans tend to do and we all know how that usually works out for them (Mike Hart, are you listening?).
Maybe I'm exaggerating a bit, but this just didn't feel right to me.
Hopefully Jonathan Smit and the team sees this, because how poetic would it be if Michigan State went to Ann Arbor later this fall and returned with Paul Bunyan in green and white?
