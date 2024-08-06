Sports
Table tennis – Japan men knock out Taiwan despite setback; Korea records two wins
PARIS – Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto fought Taiwan in the team tennis event on Tuesday at the Olympic Games in Paris, but ultimately helped Japan to a place in the semi-finals.
The Japanese team started strongly with Shunsuke Togami and Hiroto Shinozuka quickly winning the doubles match. However, Taiwanese player Lin Yun-Ju proved to be a stronger opponent against Harimoto.
In a thrilling five-set singles match, the two players, who had been rivals since their teenage years, took turns winning the first two sets. In the deciding match, Lin opted for more aggressive tactics and won five points in a row to beat Harimoto 3-2.
Harimoto recovered when he faced the experienced 43-year-old Taiwanese Chuang Chih-Yuan in the fourth game, winning three games in a row to send the Taiwanese team home with a 3-1 victory.
The 21-year-old Harimoto, who was knocked out of the singles round in the quarterfinals, said he enjoyed playing as part of a team.
“Instead of singles matches, I like working together as a team. I think Togami and I can play even better than in singles matches,” Harimoto said.
Earlier in the day, Germany defeated the United States to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the women's team tournament, winning 3-2 in a match that lasted over two hours and 30 minutes.
After winning the first two matches, the higher-ranked Germans lost two singles matches, allowing the Americans to level the score.
In the deciding match, 18-year-old German Annett Kaufmann won the last two games 11-9 11-8, beating American debuting Olympian Rachel Sung 3-1 and leading her team to the final.
“I think we can take a lot from the competition. Although it is very disappointing and heartbreaking, it is also inspiring and motivating for us,” said four-time US Olympian Lily Zhang.
China's Ma Long made his doubles debut in Paris with Wang Chuqin and they defeated Indian duo Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar 3-0.
“This is my first match in Paris. I have to get into the right state quickly because of the first match. I think I did well today,” said Ma, who did not have a chance to play in the singles on Tuesday because team matches end when one team wins three matches.
At the age of 35, Ma had already won team gold at his previous three Games and back-to-back men's singles titles in Rio and Tokyo, making him the most successful table tennis player of all time at the Olympics.
Wang, who returned to the South Paris Arena to face his first opponent since his shock singles exit at the hands of Sweden's Truls Moregard, brushed aside questions about the paddle incident that went viral on social media.
The main bat he used during the Olympics was destroyed by excited photographers who rushed to the court to capture the moment of his victory in the mixed doubles gold medal match.
Wang thanked Ma, whom he called “Brother Long”, for his contribution to Tuesday's doubles victory and said he was slowly getting back on his feet after beating resilient Indian Thakkar 3-0 in the team singles.
South Korea secured two 3-0 wins in one day. The men's team advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Croatia, while the South Korean women defeated Sweden to earn a place in the semifinals. The Taiwanese women's team also easily eliminated Australia and will face China on Wednesday. REUTERS
