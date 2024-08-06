Sports
The unfolding of a cricket love story
By Priscilla Rotich
Zimbabwe's all-rounder Sikandar Raza has proven to be one of Zimbabwe's brightest talents. Raza made his debut in 2013 and has showcased his skills in 17 Tests, 142 ODIs and 91 T20Is, leaving a lasting impression with his remarkable performances.
Besides international cricket, Raza has also actively participated in domestic tournaments, notably the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The 38-year-old, who hails from Sialkot, Pakistan, was recently asked about his feelings about potentially playing for his native country.
When a fan asked Raza on X (formerly Twitter) if he would consider representing Pakistan, Raza reiterated his commitment to Zimbabwe Cricket and expressed his gratitude for the support and opportunities Zimbabwe has given him, saying he will “repay the faith” shown to him by the board.
“I will only and always represent Zimbabwe. (Zimbabwe) has invested time and money in me and I am only trying to repay their trust and no matter what I achieve, I will never come close to repaying it. Zim is mine and I am completely theirs,” Raza said.
When asked about his favourite batsman and bowler, Raza named several players, including Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistani star Shaheen Afridi and former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine.
Raza was recently appointed captain of Zimbabwe for the five-match T20I series against India and he led the team admirably despite eventually losing the series 4-1.
If we delve deeper into his overall stats, we find that Raza has scored 1187 runs and claimed 34 wickets in 17 Test matches, while he has scored 4154 runs in ODIs and 2037 runs in T20Is during his career.
Besides these international achievements, Raza has also made significant contributions in the IPL. He played nine matches for Punjab Kings, where he scored 182 runs and secured three wickets.
