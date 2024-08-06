India vs Germany Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: IND Loses 2-3 to GER





India vs Germany Live Score Hockey Semifinals, Paris Olympics 2024

Highlights from India's Hockey Semi-Finals and Paris Olympics 2024: Germany managed to beat India 3-2 in the semi-final and set up the top match against the Netherlands. India fought hard until the last minutes, but a goal from Marco Miltkau made the difference between the two teams. A heavy defeat for India, but now they have to fight for the bronze medal against Spain.…Read more

Earlier, Sukhjeet scored a goal in the third quarter to level the score and pull India back into the game. Germany took a 2-1 lead over India at the break in the mega semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. India completely dominated the first quarter with a goal from Harmanpreet Singh but Germany came back in style in the second quarter and scored a couple of times to take the lead in the game. Harmanpreet Singh and co. have played incredible hockey in the current campaign, beating the likes of Australia and Great Britain en route to the semi-finals. India have a rich history at the Olympics, but they have not won a gold medal in over 40 years. India won the last of their eight Olympic gold medals in the 1980 Games in Moscow, but they have a chance to end their drought in Paris and given their form, the chances of that happening are high. India and Germany also share a lot of history in sports. Germany is a familiar opponent for India in high-stakes tournaments, the most famous of which is the bronze medal match in Tokyo, where India secured a thrilling 5-4 victory, thanks to a stunning last-second save by PR Sreejesh. The Germans defeated Argentina 3-2 in the quarter-finals to set up the semi-final with India, who put up a spirited performance against Great Britain in their last match. Down a man, India fought hard for over 40 minutes and took the match to the penalty shootout with the score at 1-1. PR Sreejesh made some great saves in the penalty shootout, which saw India beat Great Britain 4-2 in the shootout. Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was a strong scorer for India, saving numerous goals in the last two quarters to deny Britain several chances to take the lead. Sreejesh made 10 spectacular saves from field shots. As if that wasn't enough, he saved 10 penalty corners. “When I stepped onto the field today (Sunday), there were two options for me. This could be my last match or I get a chance to play two more matches and I think, yes, I have two more matches now,” Sreejesh said later. However, it will not be easy for India to replace Amit Rohidas in the defensive line as he was shown a red card against Great Britain. His absence will pose problems for India as Germany will be ready with their plans to exploit his absence by Tuesday evening. Rohidas' absence will also limit India's options from penalty corners as he is second behind Harmanpreet in set pieces and the full responsibility now falls on the captain. In the run-up to the Paris Olympics, India played practice matches against Germany. The team led by Harmanpreet won five of the six matches.

