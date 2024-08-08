Japanese men fail to survive Sweden, miss table tennis team final





Japan lost 3-2 to Sweden in the men's table tennis team semifinals at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, missing out on a chance to secure a place in the final against China or host country France. Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto reacts after his team's defeat to Sweden in the semi-final of the men's table tennis team at the Paris Olympics on August 7, 2024 at the South Paris Arena in the French capital. (Kyodo) After beating Australia 3-0 and Taiwan 3-1 in the previous two rounds, Japan led 2-0 against their European opponents before losing the next three games in an evenly matched contest at the South Paris Arena. Japan now has the chance to add a bronze medal to the silver and bronze it won at the last two Summer Games. Japan's Shunsuke Togami (top) and Hiroto Shinozuka react after winning the first match of the men's table tennis team semi-final against Sweden during the Paris Olympic Games on August 7, 2024 at the South Paris Arena in the French capital. (Kyodo) Japanese duo Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami started the opening match with difficulty. They lost the first game 11-8 to Anton Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson, but quickly recovered and won the next three games 11-9, 11-4 and 11-7. With that, the team took the upper hand. Tomokazu Harimoto now had to face Truls Moregard, the silver medalist in the singles in Paris. The Japanese world number 9 lost the second game of the previous match against Taiwan, but did not repeat the defeat this time. He held off the number 10 Moregard 13-11, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10. This gave Togami, who is ranked 16th, the chance to claim victory for Japan, but Karlsson had other ideas. Japan's Shunsuke Togami takes part in the third match of the men's table tennis team semi-final against Sweden during the Paris Olympic Games on August 7, 2024 at the South Paris Arena in the French capital. (Kyodo) After losing the first game 11-7, the world number 61 won the next two games 11-9. In the following game he won 11-5, putting his country back in the race. Moregard made his second appearance in the fourth match and although No. 42 Shinozuka had his moments, the Swede won 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 12-10 to extend the tie into the final. Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka takes part in the fourth match of the men's table tennis team semi-final against Sweden during the Paris Olympic Games on August 7, 2024 at the South Paris Arena in the French capital. (Kyodo) Harimoto scored five points in the first two games and won 11-5 against number 24, Kallberg. Kallberg came back with two games of 11-7 and forced the deciding match. Harimoto took a 6-3 lead, but cut his lead to 9-9. Kallberg then created a match point, but a miss by Harimoto gave Sweden a ticket to the final. Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto collapses after his team lost the men's table tennis team semi-final to Sweden during the Paris Olympics on August 7, 2024 at the South Paris Arena in the French capital. (Kyodo) Related news: Olympics: Japanese table tennis teams reach semi-finals in Paris Olympics: Japan's Hina Hayata wins bronze in women's table tennis singles Olympics: Japan's Harimoto and Hayata eliminated in mixed doubles table tennis

